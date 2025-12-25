Watch: Hardik Pandya wins hearts after ignoring abusive fan during dinner date with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently found himself in an awkward situation during a Christmas dinner outing, but he handled it with calm and maturity. The incident happened when Pandya was leaving a restaurant after celebrating Christmas with his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma. In the hope of seeing their favourite cricketer live, fans were waiting outside and gathered around him as he walked towards his car.

Initially, Hardik agreed to take selfies with a few fans. At this moment, due to the crowd and security around him, one fan could not get close enough for a picture. And Hardik chose to leave without giving away any more selfies.Feeling frustrated, the fan shouted an abusive remark at the cricketer. “Bhaad mein jao (go to hell),” he said. Despite this, Hardik chose not to react.It is unclear whether Hardik heard the comment or simply ignored it on purpose. Either way, he stayed composed and continued walking without responding or creating any scene. Watch:His calm behaviour impressed many people online after the video of the incident went viral. On social media, fans heaped praise on him for showing restraint. However, it is important to note that TimesofIndia.com has not confirmed the authenticity of the clip.Hardik Pandya has been in fine form as well with his all-around abilities on the cricket field. Having played a key role in India’s recent T20I series win against South Africa, he came up with a crucial knock of 59 not out from just 28 balls in the opening match of the series. His innings helped India recover from a tough position and post a competitive total.Hardik saved his best performance for the fifth and final T20I in Ahmedabad. He smashed a brilliant 63 runs from only 25 balls and reached his half-century in just 16 deliveries. This became the second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian, behind only Yuvraj Singh’s famous effort in 2007. His explosive batting helped India score 231 for 5 and seal a convincing 3-1 series victory.