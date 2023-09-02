শনিবার , ২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৮ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

When Anupam Kher ‘Broke The Barricade’ To Meet Michael Jackson

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২, ২০২৩ ১১:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
anupam kher


Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 10:18 IST

Michael Jackson visited Mumbai as part of HIStory World Tour. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Michael Jackson visited Mumbai as part of HIStory World Tour. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just a couple of days after Michael Jackson’s 65th birth anniversary, Anupam Kher shared a rare picture recalling his first meet-up with Michael Jackson in 1996.

It’s been over 14 years since we lost the iconic King of Pop, Michael Jackson, yet his profound influence on the realms of art and music continues to shine. Rewinding to 1996, when the world was enraptured by his presence and eagerly awaiting his live performance, Jackson made a memorable appearance in Mumbai as part of his HIStory World Tour.

Just days after what would have been Jackson’s 65th birthday, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to share a nostalgic and iconic photograph from 1996. In the photograph, Anupam, dressed in a sleek black suit, can be seen shaking hands with the legendary artist, who donned his signature red jacket. Anupam Kher clearly radiates awe and admiration for Jackson’s charisma in the picture. Alongside the post, the actor also shared the intriguing story behind this memorable snapshot.

Anupam shared that approximately 25 selected guests were invited to an exclusive meet and greet with the artist at the Hotel Oberoi’s terrace gardens. Expressing his excitement, Anupam Kher revealed that he was thrilled thinking about meeting one of the greatest performers of their time up close. Interestingly, he arrived at the venue an hour ahead of the scheduled meeting time.

He shared that Michael Jackson arrived at the venue surrounded by his personal bodyguards and they were a distance away from him in an area separated by barricades. During the moment, Jackson was smiling while the guests were staring him in admiration. Anupam described the moment as historical.

“I can’t just stand there. I must at least shake his hands if not hug him. So I broke the barricade. Jumped on the tiny stage. Realising that I had invaded the stage unannounced and not knowing who I was Michael’s bodyguards were about to pounce on me and throw me away,” he added.

“Seeing what could have happened, the show promoter Bharat Bhai Shah in complete panic screamed loudly, ‘Don’t. He is the BIGGEST SUPERHERO OF THE COUNTRY.’ Bodyguards stopped. MJ held my hand softly. Acknowledged me respectfully. At exactly that moment somebody clicked the pic. And history got created For ME. All other guests just stood there. FROZEN,” Anupam Kher concluded.

Michael Jackson undeniably stands as a cultural icon of the 20th century. At the pinnacle of his career, he died due to cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009. He left behind a legacy that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Jackson is survived by his children, Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson, born to his wife, Debbie Rowe. In addition, he had a third child, Blanket Jackson, born in 2002, whose biological mother’s identity remains undisclosed.

On the work front, Anupam Kher, who last appeared in Vidyut Jamwal starrer IB71, is set to star in the upcoming web series The Freelancer alongside actors Mohit Raina and Kashmira Pardeshi. Additionally, he will be part of Anurag Basu’s anthology film Metro… In Dino.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS.



Source link

