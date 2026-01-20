When Shamita Shetty Visited The Kapil Sharma Show With Sister Shilpa & Jiju Raj | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 19:36 IST

Shamita Shetty gave a throwback to 2016 with photos of multiple stars and celebrities.

Shamita Shetty was last seen in the 2023 movie The Tenant.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actress Shamita Shetty has joined the viral 2016 trend on Instagram. In a carousel post, the Zeher actress shared photos from memorable moments she spent with her sister, Shilpa Shetty, actress Bipasha Basu, and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others.

Shamita Shetty recently attended the Shayan Aarti at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple with elder sister, Shilpa Shetty. She is looking forward to an unforgettable 2026.

Shamita Shetty Joins The Viral 2016 Trend

Shamita Shetty uploaded some of her decade-old throwback pictures on Instagram as part of the viral 2016 trend. “2016,” she simply captioned the carousel. Shamita Shetty had attended actress Bipasha Basu’s wedding in 2016. In one photo, she is seen sharing the frame with Basu and her sister Shilpa.

The same year, Shamita appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Shilpa and her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra. Shamita shared a photo from their appearance on the show. In another, she is posing with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan Johar had handled costume design for Shamita Shetty’s debut movie, Mohabbatein, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles.

Shamita Shetty is a passionate dancer. She had also competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8. Shamita uploaded a few photos in dance costumes as well. She had met actor Ashish Chaudhary on the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8. The two gradually became great friends. Shetty also posted a selfie with Chaudhary.

Shamita Shetty’s Professional Career

On the work front, Shamita Shetty’s last movie was The Tenant. She played the role of Meera, a bold and attractive woman who moves into a middle-class housing society. As of now, Shamita has appeared in two web series named Yo Ke Hua Bro and Black Widows.

Shamita had also appeared on Bigg Boss 15. In a conversation with Shilpa, she revealed that she was depressed at the time. “I do not know what I was thinking when I decided to go into the Bigg Boss house. As you must have seen, I had many highs and lows inside the house,” she had said.

“I have been through depression, and that is what made me stronger. That is what gives me the courage to take on challenges. I feelthat if I have overcome that, I can overcome anything,” she told her elder sister.

First Published: January 20, 2026, 18:23 IST

News movies bollywood When Shamita Shetty Visited The Kapil Sharma Show With Sister Shilpa & Jiju Raj