সোমবার , ৩০ জুন ২০২৫ | ১৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz survives five-set scare, Daniil Medvedev crashes out; Aryna Sabalenka cruises | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৩০, ২০২৫ ১১:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz survives five-set scare, Daniil Medvedev crashes out; Aryna Sabalenka cruises | Tennis News


Carlos Alcaraz gestures towards Fabio Fognini of Italy following his victory during the Gentlemen’s Singles first round match on day one of Wimbledon 2025 (Image by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz was forced into deep waters on Day 1 of Wimbledon 2025, battling past veteran Fabio Fognini in an epic five-setter to begin his title defence. The two-time defending champion looked far from his fluent best but still managed a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 win after four-and-a-half hours of momentum swings on Centre Court. The 22-year-old Spaniard, fresh off his Roland-Garros triumph, committed 62 unforced errors and faced 21 break points in a match that tested his endurance and focus. “Vamos!” Alcaraz roared after breaking Fognini early in the final set — a set in which he finally regained control, sealing his 19th straight win in style. Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, made a confident start in the women’s draw. The top seed brushed aside Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka, who is seeking her first Wimbledon title after finishing runner-up at both the Australian and French Opens this year, credited recent practice sessions with Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner for helping her “understand and adjust better” to tough shots on grass. The Belarusian faces either Lulu Sun or Marie Bouzkova in the second round.
In the biggest upset of the day, ninth seed Daniil Medvedev was sent packing by France’s Benjamin Bonzi in four sets. The 2023 semifinalist and former US Open champion is now out in the first round of back-to-back Slams, following a similar early exit at Roland-Garros. Despite his struggles, Medvedev brushed off concerns, saying he’s “not that worried… yet.” Elsewhere, Stefanos Tsitsipas retired hurt during his first-round match against French qualifier Valentin Royer, citing a back issue. The Greek star had won just 43% of his first serves and struggled with movement before calling time early in the second set.

One of the day’s most exciting storylines came from Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca. The 18-year-old, playing his first Wimbledon main draw match, impressed with a 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(5) win over local wildcard Jacob Fearnley to become the youngest player since Alcaraz in 2021 to reach Round 2 at SW19. Day 1 delivered drama, resilience, and a reminder that at Wimbledon, nothing comes easy—even for champions.





Source link

