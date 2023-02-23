Would be great to have MS Dhoni in SA20: Aiden Markram | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: There have been many admirers of MS Dhoni for his cricketing acumen and on Thursday the former India skipper found another one in South Africa’s Aiden Markram who expressed his wish to have him in SA20.
Markram, speaking in a press conference organised by SA20, said it would be great for the local players to spend time with someone like Dhoni.
“To be honest with you, someone like MS (Dhoni) would be great to have in your camp just for the guys to be able to learn from him. He has got all the knowledge and seen everything that this game has produced. For our local players in South Africa to be able to spend time with someone like MS Dhoni would be great. That’s one that comes to my mind, firstly but there would be a lot of players that would be discussed for sure,” Markram said.
Markram has been appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper for the upcoming India Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 31.
Markram replaced New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who had led SRH in the last season. The Sunrisers finished a disappointing eighth in the 10-team tournament with six wins and eight losses.
Markram enjoyed a huge success as he guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title in Johannesburg recently.
The 29-year-old batting all-rounder was in tremendous form in the SA20 league, leading his team from the front and in the process won the player-of-the-tournament award for his 366 runs and 11 wickets.
Markram, speaking in a press conference organised by SA20, said it would be great for the local players to spend time with someone like Dhoni.
“To be honest with you, someone like MS (Dhoni) would be great to have in your camp just for the guys to be able to learn from him. He has got all the knowledge and seen everything that this game has produced. For our local players in South Africa to be able to spend time with someone like MS Dhoni would be great. That’s one that comes to my mind, firstly but there would be a lot of players that would be discussed for sure,” Markram said.
Markram has been appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper for the upcoming India Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 31.
Markram replaced New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who had led SRH in the last season. The Sunrisers finished a disappointing eighth in the 10-team tournament with six wins and eight losses.
Markram enjoyed a huge success as he guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title in Johannesburg recently.
The 29-year-old batting all-rounder was in tremendous form in the SA20 league, leading his team from the front and in the process won the player-of-the-tournament award for his 366 runs and 11 wickets.