WTC Final: From duck to 100! Aiden Markram shakes off failure, slams clutch century vs Australia; internet goes crazy | Cricket News

South Africa’s Aiden Markram (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

NEW DELHI: What began as a frustrating morning for South Africa transformed into a day of dominance, thanks to a heroic century from Aiden Markram on Friday. After falling for a duck in the first innings, Markram defied the odds and silenced critics with a superb hundred in the second, guiding South Africa to the brink of a historic victory in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s. Australia had looked to have the upper hand early on Day 3. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!A stubborn 59-run stand between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood stretched their lead, setting South Africa a target of 282. The Proteas’ hopes of wrapping up the Australian innings swiftly had been dashed, and the mood was tense. But what followed was a remarkable shift in momentum. In far friendlier batting conditions than those seen on Days 1 and 2, when 14 wickets fell on each day, South Africa batted with composure and intent. Markram led the charge, showcasing crisp drives, calm footwork, and unflinching focus as he built his innings. His knock saw him join an exclusive club: he became just the ninth batter to score both a duck and a century in the same Test at Lord’s, following in the footsteps of Michael Vaughan in 2002 and Misbah-ul-Haq in 2016. By stumps, South Africa had raced to 213 for 2 in just 56 overs, needing only 69 more runs for victory with eight wickets in hand.

Markram’s gritty ton not only revived his team’s fortunes but also sent social media into a frenzy, with fans praising his resilience and timing. As Day 4 approaches, South Africa stand on the cusp of glory, with Markram’s innings etched into Lord’s history as a defining moment of this WTC final.