‘You Couldn’t Save A Young Kid’: Abhinav Shukla Calls Out NDRF And Fire Dept After 27-Year-Old Dies In Noida | Television News

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Abhinav Shukla criticizes NDRF and Fire Dept for failing to save Yuvraj Mehta in Noida, urging resignations and accountability after the tragic incident sparks outrage online.

A tragic incident in Noida has sparked widespread anger online and actor Abhinav Shukla is clearly not holding back. After a 27-year-old software engineer lost his life following a delayed rescue attempt, the actor publicly called out authorities, questioning how trained teams failed to save a man who was pleading for help.

On Friday, Yuvraj Mehta died after his car fell into a water-filled pit near a construction site in Sector 150, Noida. The accident reportedly occurred at night when his vehicle hit a wall and plunged into the pit. According to Yuvraj’s father, rescue teams reached the spot but lacked the resources and urgency needed to pull his son out in time, a claim that has since triggered outrage on social media.

On Monday, Abhinav Shukla took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video reacting to the incident and criticising the response of the authorities involved. Along with the video, he wrote, “Shame NDRF , Shame Fire Dept , Shame on authorities , you couldn’t save a young kid ! I wonder why your departments even exist if you could not do a basic job for which you train your entire life with tax payers money ! Bravo that Flip-cart Delivery guy who tried ! (sic).”

In the video, the actor laid out what he described as a deeply disturbing sequence of events at the site. He said, “This Yuvraj Mehta case, in which a young boy was driving his car at night and he collided with the wall of a construction site and fell into the water. After that he called for rescue on the phone, and the fire department, police department, and NDRF, all reached there, cranes came, ropes came, but nobody went into the water to save him. He stood on his car for 2 hours saying ‘Please save me’. And all these departments, whose job is to rescue and search, and save people, were just standing there doing nothing. And who tried, a Flipkart delivery guy. But after doing all this dance for 2 hours, nobody could save that kid.”

Shukla went on to demand accountability, saying officials who were present at the scene but failed to act should step down. He said, “The government has to think that we are spending so much to create these departments, so much taxpayer’s money is going on them, and a simple rescue operation was not carried out. It’s such a shame, it is totally disgusting.”

Continuing his criticism, the actor added, “I think the authorities really need to wake up, and some measures have to be taken, so that useless people do not come to this department. And if useless people are coming to this department, then why is this department running? What is its purpose?”

First Published:

January 20, 2026, 08:28 IST

