1, Karthi’s Sardar To Release On This Date

Actor Karthi bowled audiences over with his awe-inspiring portrayal of the warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1. Amid much anticipation and fanfare, the magnum opus finally hit the big screen on September 30 and went on to mint over a jaw-dropping Rs 318 crores at the worldwide box office in six days. After Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi is all pumped up for the theatrical release of his next, Sardar, which is an espionage action thriller.

It was previously announced that the upcoming PS Mithran directorial is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. Now, it has been reported that Sardar will pave its way to cinema halls on October 21, a couple of days before Diwali.

In other news, lead actor Karthi recently turned playback singer for Sardar as he recorded a single for the much-awaited Tamil film with GV Prakash Kumar, who has scored its music. Along with sharing two photos of Karthi from the recording studio yesterday (October 7), the celebrated music composer revealed that Sardar’s first song, titled Yerumayileri, will be a “rural folk track” that will pay an ode to classical theatres.

The caption of GV Prakash Kumar’s tweet read – “The first song of #sardar will be sung by our #vandhiyathevan Karthi… it’s an ode to our classical theatre performances … the song is a rural folk track named #yerumayileri.”

Karthi will be seen essaying dual roles in Sardar. Alongside him, the film stars actresses Raashi Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles. Sardar has also triggered euphoria among netizens as actress Laila is all set to make her comeback into movies with this Karthi-starrer. Sardar even marks Chunky Panday’s debut film in Tamil cinema.

Karthi will be seen playing a spy in this espionage thriller, who manages to break into the Indian military’s confiscation vault that stores all the secrets of the Indian Intelligence Bureau. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of Sardar, which was lavished with praises galore by the masses. The riveting teaser successfully managed to amp up fans’ excitement about the film’s release.

