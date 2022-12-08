বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
5 Top Films With His 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini

new project 3


HAPPPY BIRTHDAY DHARMENDRA: The He-man of Bollywood is celebrating his 87th birthday today. Padma Bhushan recipient has worked in more than 300 films in a career spanning over six decades. He is not only regarded as one of the best actors in the film industry, but also an inspiration to many budding artists. His personal life is also no less than a dreamy movie. Married to Hema Malini, Dharmendra has also worked in several films with her.

hema malini movies and songs 2
Dharmendra’s personal life is also no less than a dreamy movie.

On the occasion of his birthday, we have curated a list of the top 5 films in which the couple starred together:

Tum Haseen Main Jawan (1970)

Tum Haseen Main Jawan is a 1970 Hindi movie directed by Bhappi Sonie. The film stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Pran, Helen and Rajindernath. The film was remade in Kannada as Tuvvi Tuvvi Tuvvi in 1999. Hema Malini and Dharmendra first met on the sets of this film.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Seeta Aur Geeta is a 1972 Hindi comedy film, written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar and directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film features Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles.

The film is about identical twins (played by Hema Malini) who are separated at birth and grow up with different temperaments. After meeting each other as adults, the two decide to swap places. In the movie, Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar play the sisters’ partners, while actress Manorama portrays the role of Seeta’s tyrant aunt.

Sholay (1975)

Sholay is the 1975 action-adventure film directed by Ramesh Sippy, produced by his father G. P. Sippy, and written by Salim–Javed. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumaar, Amjad Khan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. The film is considered a classic and one of the best Indian films. It was ranked first in the British Film Institute’s 2002 poll of “Top 10 Indian Films” of all time.

Dream Girl (1977)

Dream Girl is a 1977 Hindi film, directed by Pramod Chakravorty. The film stars Hema Malini, Ashok Kumar, Dharmendra and Prem Chopra. The story of film revolves around a young woman, who plays five different characters in the film – Sapna, Padma, Champabai, Dream Girl, and Rajkumari in order to steal money to maintain a home for orphans.

The Burning Train (1980)

The Burning Train is a 1980 hit film, produced by B. R. Chopra under the B. R. Films banner and directed by Ravi Chopra. The film has an all-big-star cast featuring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh, Vinod Mehra, Navin Nischol and Danny Denzogpa in the pivotal roles. The film is about a train named the Super Express that catches fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai.

