শুক্রবার , ৪ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'6 balls, 6 different actions': Ishan Kishan imitates MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Shane Warne in 1 over – WATCH | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৪, ২০২৫ ৪:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
'6 balls, 6 different actions': Ishan Kishan imitates MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Shane Warne in 1 over – WATCH | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Ishan Kishan seems to be thoroughly enjoying his County Championship stint with Nottinghamshire. In his two outings with the bat so far, the left-hander has looked in sublime touch, scoring 87 against Yorkshire and following it up with another impressive knock of 77 against Somerset.But it wasn’t just his batting that caught everyone’s attention.The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter surprised many when he handed over the gloves and took up bowling duties — a move that drew comparisons to a memorable moment from 2014, when MS Dhoni briefly stepped away from wicketkeeping during a Test against New Zealand.During a rain-affected, drawn match against Somerset at Taunton, Kishan showcased a rarely seen side of his game. On Wednesday, in an unexpected turn, he was handed the ball and made full use of the opportunity.In his over, Kishan experimented with a mix of off-spin and leg-spin, even switching to bowling around the wicket. He opened the over mimicking Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action and later imitated the legendary Shane Warne while delivering a leg-spinner — much to the amusement of teammates and fans.A clip of the moment was shared by the official County Championship social media handle.Kishan last played a Test for India during the tour of the West Indies in July 2023.

In the IPL 2025 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kishan scored 354 runs in 14 games.





