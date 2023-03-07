A Look At Some Lesser-known Facts About The Malayalam Actor

Malayalam star Kalabhavan Mani’s seventh death anniversary was observed on March 6. Kalabhavan Mani was not only an actor but he excelled in singing, and mimicry among other things. His memorable on-screen acts and real-life humble behaviour assisted the actor in making his way straight into the hearts of the Malayali audience. Kalabhavan Mani, also regarded as ‘Chalakkudikkaran Changathi’ by fans, passed away at the age of 45.

To mark Kalabhavan Mani’s seventh death anniversary, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the actor:

Kalabhavan Mani’s real name was Kunnisseri Veettil Raman Mani. He was born on January 1, 1971, in Chalakudy, a Thrissur district.

He made his acting debut in Malayalam films with Aksharam, co-starring Suresh Gopi. Kalabhavan played the role of an auto rickshaw driver.

Kalabhavan got his first major breakthrough role in Sallapam in 1996.

His folk songs Odenda Odenda, and Umbaayi Kuchaanda turned out to be chartbusters.

Apart from delivering some stunning performances in Malayalam films, Kalabhavan Mani has held pivotal roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. The actor made his Tamil debut as a junior artist for the Vijayakanth starrer Captain Prabhakaran. The film was released in 1991.

In total, the actor was featured in 50 movies across all languages.

He was honoured with the National Film Award among other awards for his performance as Ramu in the 1999 film Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum.

The actor was fond of cars. Reportedly, he owned a Jaguar XF, Mahindra XUV, Mitsubishi Pajero, and a Honda Getz. However, there was one thing common in all his cars – they had the registration number 100. Revealing the reason behind having 100 in the registration number of all his cars, he explained that as a kid he always wanted to score 100 marks for exams, but that wish never got fulfilled. So he gave the number 100 to most of his vehicles.

