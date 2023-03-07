মঙ্গলবার , ৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২২শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

A Look At Some Lesser-known Facts About The Malayalam Actor

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৭, ২০২৩ ৮:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
kalabhavan mani


Kalabhavan got his first major breakthrough role in Sallapam.

Kalabhavan got his first major breakthrough role in Sallapam.

Kalabhavan Mani, also regarded as ‘Chalakkudikkaran Changathi’ by fans, passed away at the age of 45 on March 6, 2016.

Malayalam star Kalabhavan Mani’s seventh death anniversary was observed on March 6. Kalabhavan Mani was not only an actor but he excelled in singing, and mimicry among other things. His memorable on-screen acts and real-life humble behaviour assisted the actor in making his way straight into the hearts of the Malayali audience. Kalabhavan Mani, also regarded as ‘Chalakkudikkaran Changathi’ by fans, passed away at the age of 45.

To mark Kalabhavan Mani’s seventh death anniversary, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the actor:

Kalabhavan Mani’s real name was Kunnisseri Veettil Raman Mani. He was born on January 1, 1971, in Chalakudy, a Thrissur district.

He made his acting debut in Malayalam films with Aksharam, co-starring Suresh Gopi. Kalabhavan played the role of an auto rickshaw driver.

Kalabhavan got his first major breakthrough role in Sallapam in 1996.

His folk songs Odenda Odenda, and Umbaayi Kuchaanda turned out to be chartbusters.

Apart from delivering some stunning performances in Malayalam films, Kalabhavan Mani has held pivotal roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. The actor made his Tamil debut as a junior artist for the Vijayakanth starrer Captain Prabhakaran. The film was released in 1991.

In total, the actor was featured in 50 movies across all languages.

He was honoured with the National Film Award among other awards for his performance as Ramu in the 1999 film Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum.

The actor was fond of cars. Reportedly, he owned a Jaguar XF, Mahindra XUV, Mitsubishi Pajero, and a Honda Getz. However, there was one thing common in all his cars – they had the registration number 100. Revealing the reason behind having 100 in the registration number of all his cars, he explained that as a kid he always wanted to score 100 marks for exams, but that wish never got fulfilled. So he gave the number 100 to most of his vehicles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 2
‘যারা ৭ মার্চ পালন করে না, তারা দেশের অস্তিত্বে বিশ্বাস করে না’
বাংলাদেশ
1678199811 photo
With WTC points at stake, you tend to play on result-oriented wickets: Rahul Dravid defends ‘poor’ Indore track | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Viagra
সঙ্গে বান্ধবী, মদের সঙ্গে দু’টি ভায়াগ্রা ট্যাবলেট খেলেন ব্যক্তি! পরের দিন সকালেই মারাত্মক কাণ্ড। man died after taking two viagra pills with alchohol – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kalabhavan mani
A Look At Some Lesser-known Facts About The Malayalam Actor
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm fakhrul mirja 06 12 21

ডা. মুরাদ ছাত্রদলের প্রচার সম্পাদক ছিলেন: মির্জা ফখরুল

 aman feed

আমান ফিডের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 received 372751335038689

ভাসানীকে রাষ্ট্রীয় মর্যাদা প্রদান সময়ের দাবী : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 Jamuna Future Park Dhaka20150708005149

রাজধানীর যেসব এলাকার মার্কেট বন্ধ আজ

 tejran tejasswi karan

Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash, Doubles Up As Protective BF At Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Party

 reneta

রেনেটার শেয়ার কিনবে সাজেদা ফাউন্ডেশন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Hsc exam 1 4 2019 ctg

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ঘিরে যে ১১ নির্দেশনা বোর্ডের

 wm 263590115 464997031728134 1686645098493975252 n

সাংবাদিক রিয়াজ উদ্দিন আহমেদ আর নেই

 wm College of Home Economics

গার্হস্থ্য অর্থনীতি কলেজের নাম বদলে যাচ্ছে

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 wmstore ds 2326596

Sunruck 振動フィットネスマシン 小型タイプ シェイカー式 コンパクト 有酸素運動 体幹鍛える 家トレ SR-FT012-BK ブラック :ds-2326596:ワインディングマシーン – 通販