Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Are Now Married; Groom Kisses Bride In First Public Appearance | Watch

Last Updated: February 21, 2025, 22:12 IST

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, who had an intimate Christian wedding in Goa earlier this year, tied the knot in a grand Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot on February 21, 2025, in Mumbai.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now married! The couple, who had an intimate Christian wedding in Goa earlier this year, tied the knot in a grand Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. Following the wedding, Aadar and Alekha made their first public appearance as husband and wife, radiating happiness as they posed for the paparazzi.

Dressed in regal wedding attire, Alekha stunned in a traditional red lehenga intricately embroidered with gold, paired with heavy bridal jewellery, including an elaborate necklace, matching earrings and red bangles. She completed her look with a red veil and a classic bridal bun adorned with flowers. Aadar complemented her in an ivory sherwani with intricate embroidery, a matching safa and emerald necklaces.

The newlyweds couldn’t take their eyes off each other as they posed for pictures. In a heartwarming moment, Aadar kissed Alekha on her forehead, making the crowd cheer. The couple’s affectionate gestures stole the spotlight, and their happiness was evident in their beaming smiles.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Anil Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, and Agastya Nanda, among others.

Aadar and Alekha’s love story began last year when Aadar proposed to Alekha by the sea in September 2023. He made their relationship official in November 2023, sharing a heartfelt post on social media calling Alekha the “light of my life.”

Before finding love with Alekha, Aadar was in a relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The two made their romance Instagram official in August 2020 but eventually parted ways. Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie.

Meanwhile, Aadar recently faced backlash after a video from his mehendi ceremony went viral. His speech included the phrase “timepass,” which some interpreted as a dig at his past relationship. However, fans of the couple were quick to defend him, insisting that his words were misinterpreted.