Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Are Now Married; Groom Kisses Bride In First Public Appearance | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৫ ১০:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Are Now Married; Groom Kisses Bride In First Public Appearance | Watch

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, who had an intimate Christian wedding in Goa earlier this year, tied the knot in a grand Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot on February 21, 2025, in Mumbai.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot on February 21, 2025, in Mumbai.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now married! The couple, who had an intimate Christian wedding in Goa earlier this year, tied the knot in a grand Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. Following the wedding, Aadar and Alekha made their first public appearance as husband and wife, radiating happiness as they posed for the paparazzi.

Dressed in regal wedding attire, Alekha stunned in a traditional red lehenga intricately embroidered with gold, paired with heavy bridal jewellery, including an elaborate necklace, matching earrings and red bangles. She completed her look with a red veil and a classic bridal bun adorned with flowers. Aadar complemented her in an ivory sherwani with intricate embroidery, a matching safa and emerald necklaces.

The newlyweds couldn’t take their eyes off each other as they posed for pictures. In a heartwarming moment, Aadar kissed Alekha on her forehead, making the crowd cheer. The couple’s affectionate gestures stole the spotlight, and their happiness was evident in their beaming smiles.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Anil Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, and Agastya Nanda, among others.

Aadar and Alekha’s love story began last year when Aadar proposed to Alekha by the sea in September 2023. He made their relationship official in November 2023, sharing a heartfelt post on social media calling Alekha the “light of my life.”

Before finding love with Alekha, Aadar was in a relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The two made their romance Instagram official in August 2020 but eventually parted ways. Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie.

Meanwhile, Aadar recently faced backlash after a video from his mehendi ceremony went viral. His speech included the phrase “timepass,” which some interpreted as a dig at his past relationship. However, fans of the couple were quick to defend him, insisting that his words were misinterpreted.

News movies Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Are Now Married; Groom Kisses Bride In First Public Appearance | Watch



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ভেলকি দেখাবে যৌবন…! ঝিমিয়ে পড়া পুরুষত্ব ১০ দিনে চাঙ্গা! খান শুধু এই নিয়ম মেনে, মোমের মতো গলবে তলপেটের মেদ Weight Loss Tips health benefits of soaked walnuts improve digestion reduce belly fat
ভেলকি দেখাবে যৌবন…! ঝিমিয়ে পড়া পুরুষত্ব ১০ দিনে চাঙ্গা! খান শুধু এই নিয়ম মেনে, মোমের মতো গলবে তলপেটের মেদ Weight Loss Tips health benefits of soaked walnuts improve digestion reduce belly fat
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Are Now Married; Groom Kisses Bride In First Public Appearance | Watch
Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Are Now Married; Groom Kisses Bride In First Public Appearance | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Tangra Case Update: শুধু ঘুমের ওষুধ, ট্যাংরার দে বাড়ির পায়েসে মেশানো হয়েছিল তুলসি পাতাও! কেন?
Tangra Case Update: শুধু ঘুমের ওষুধ, ট্যাংরার দে বাড়ির পায়েসে মেশানো হয়েছিল তুলসি পাতাও! কেন?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘রাতের ভোটের এসপিদেরও বাধ্যতামূলক অবসরে পাঠানো হচ্ছে’
‘রাতের ভোটের এসপিদেরও বাধ্যতামূলক অবসরে পাঠানো হচ্ছে’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বিএনপি কখনও দেশের স্বাধীনতায় বিশ্বাস করে না: ওবায়দুল কাদের

বিএনপি কখনও দেশের স্বাধীনতায় বিশ্বাস করে না: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 World Athletics set to tighten transgender rules, lift Russia doping ban | More sports News

World Athletics set to tighten transgender rules, lift Russia doping ban | More sports News

 ‘It Wasn’t Easy, Took One Year’

‘It Wasn’t Easy, Took One Year’

 সিডিবিএল’র কার্যক্রম খতিয়ে দেখতে কমিটি গঠন করল বিএসইসি – Corporate Sangbad

সিডিবিএল’র কার্যক্রম খতিয়ে দেখতে কমিটি গঠন করল বিএসইসি – Corporate Sangbad

 বিচ হ্যাচারির পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

বিচ হ্যাচারির পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

 ছাগল ও ভেড়া পালন বিষয়ক দক্ষতা উন্নয়ন প্রশিক্ষণ

ছাগল ও ভেড়া পালন বিষয়ক দক্ষতা উন্নয়ন প্রশিক্ষণ

 মাত্র আট হাজার টাকা ডাউনপেমেন্ট দিলেই হবে! Yamaha-র এই বাইকের EMI এত সস্তা!

মাত্র আট হাজার টাকা ডাউনপেমেন্ট দিলেই হবে! Yamaha-র এই বাইকের EMI এত সস্তা!

 Katrina Kaif Shares Pics from Austria, Where She is Shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif Shares Pics from Austria, Where She is Shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan

 আবেদন খারিজ, পাবজি-ফ্রি ফায়ার ও টিকটক বন্ধ থাকবে : হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

আবেদন খারিজ, পাবজি-ফ্রি ফায়ার ও টিকটক বন্ধ থাকবে : হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 আনোয়ারা মা-শিশু জেনারেল হাসপাতাল শুভ উদ্বোধন করলেন ভূমিমন্ত্রী

আনোয়ারা মা-শিশু জেনারেল হাসপাতাল শুভ উদ্বোধন করলেন ভূমিমন্ত্রী
Advertise here