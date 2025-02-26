Advertise here
বুধবার , ২৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ১৩ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Aaman Devgan Clicks Selfie With Fan After Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৬, ২০২৫ ৩:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Aaman Devgan Clicks Selfie With Fan After Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Before leaving, Aaman Devgan gave a flying kiss to the paparazzi, waving hands at them in a kind gesture. His friend also bid adieu to the photographers.

Aaman Devgan recently made his debut with Azaad. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aaman Devgan recently made his debut with Azaad. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan was out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday evening as she arrived to watch Chhaava. Joined by a friend for the movie night, the pair was clicked by the shutterbugs while making their way to the theatres. Exuding effortless charm, the actor looked confident as he quickly posed for the photographers in a denim shirt and beige pants. Obliging fans’ request, he also clicked selfies with them in a testament to his true acknowledgment of love for his admirers.

Before leaving, Aaman gave a flying kiss to the paparazzi, waving hands at them in a kind gesture. His friend also bid adieu to the photographers. Take a look at the clip here:

Aaman Devgan recently impressed fans with his acting debut in Azaad alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. Earlier, Aaman opened up about working with his superstar uncle, revealing that he was very nervous on the first day of their shoot. During the trailer launch event, he reportedly said, “When we first started shooting this film, I was very nervous. I am still nervous but it is also accompanied with a lot of excitement and happiness. This moment will stay with me forever. I was so nervous on the first day when I shot with him. I was not seeing the character. I was seeing Ajay Devgn.”

Azaad, released earlier this year in January, is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. Set in a gripping narrative set in pre-independence India, the film chronicles the life of a skilled horse rider who after escaping the clutches of the brutal English army is on a mission to look for his horse which goes missing. For his mission, he seeks help from a young boy, played by Aaman in the film.

Aaman Devgan will next be seen in a horror comedy titled Jhalak. The film has its foundation in a true story adding a spine-chilling authenticity to its humour and horror. For the project, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios have joined hands and are excited to work with the new talent. The film will be directed by Umang Vyas, known for his directorial work on the Gujarati blockbuster, Jhamkudi. Tushar Ajgaonkar, the celebrated writer of Munjya, will be contributing with his unique approach.

News movies Aaman Devgan Clicks Selfie With Fan After Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

HS Exam 2025: সেমিস্টারের আগে শেষ উচ্চ মাধ্যমিকে বাড়ল ছাত্রীসংখ্যা, পরীক্ষার হলে এবার বিরাট কড়াকড়ি! জানুন
HS Exam 2025: সেমিস্টারের আগে শেষ উচ্চ মাধ্যমিকে বাড়ল ছাত্রীসংখ্যা, পরীক্ষার হলে এবার বিরাট কড়াকড়ি! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
AI: গোটা দেশে প্রথম! AI পড়াচ্ছে গোসাবা, বাসন্তীর কলেজ পড়ুয়াদের! শিক্ষক ছাড়াই চলছে পড়াশুনো | AI is teaching college students in Gosaba and Basanti
AI: গোটা দেশে প্রথম! AI পড়াচ্ছে গোসাবা, বাসন্তীর কলেজ পড়ুয়াদের! শিক্ষক ছাড়াই চলছে পড়াশুনো | AI is teaching college students in Gosaba and Basanti
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Champions Trophy: Jofra Archer becomes fastest England bowler to …
Champions Trophy: Jofra Archer becomes fastest England bowler to …
খেলাধুলা
বিরাট ভোলবদল! ভয়ঙ্কর খেল দেখাবে আবহাওয়া, ঝড়-বৃষ্টিতে ভাসবে এই জেলা, ক'দিন চলবে তাণ্ডব?
বিরাট ভোলবদল! ভয়ঙ্কর খেল দেখাবে আবহাওয়া, ঝড়-বৃষ্টিতে ভাসবে এই জেলা, ক'দিন চলবে তাণ্ডব?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
মুক্তিযুদ্ধের সঠিক ইতিহাস প্রজন্মের কাছে তুলে ধরা আমাদেরই দায়: ড. বেনজীর আহমেদ।

মুক্তিযুদ্ধের সঠিক ইতিহাস প্রজন্মের কাছে তুলে ধরা আমাদেরই দায়: ড. বেনজীর আহমেদ।

 স্বাস্থ্যসচেতনতার স্লোগান নিয়ে জবি শিক্ষার্থীর ৪৭০ কিঃমিঃ সাইক্লিং

স্বাস্থ্যসচেতনতার স্লোগান নিয়ে জবি শিক্ষার্থীর ৪৭০ কিঃমিঃ সাইক্লিং

 Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Resumes Shooting for Debut Film Maharaja

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Resumes Shooting for Debut Film Maharaja

 ‘সমঝোতা স্মারক সম্পর্কে সরকার মিথ্যাচার করছে’

‘সমঝোতা স্মারক সম্পর্কে সরকার মিথ্যাচার করছে’

 একই বাইকে চারজন, সরস্বতী ঠাকুর দেখে ফেরার পথেই মর্মান্তিক দুর্ঘটনা! তেহট্টে মৃত ৪ কিশোর

একই বাইকে চারজন, সরস্বতী ঠাকুর দেখে ফেরার পথেই মর্মান্তিক দুর্ঘটনা! তেহট্টে মৃত ৪ কিশোর

 কুবিতে বসছে ছায়া জাতিসংঘ সম্মেলনের ২য় আসর

কুবিতে বসছে ছায়া জাতিসংঘ সম্মেলনের ২য় আসর

 প্রত্যেক বিও একাউন্টধারীই পাবে মাসিক ই-স্টেটমেন্ট

প্রত্যেক বিও একাউন্টধারীই পাবে মাসিক ই-স্টেটমেন্ট

 যাত্রীর সংখ্যা বৃদ্ধি পেলে গাড়ি বাড়াব: সড়ক সচিব

যাত্রীর সংখ্যা বৃদ্ধি পেলে গাড়ি বাড়াব: সড়ক সচিব

 প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটকে ডিএসইর অভিনন্দন – Corporate Sangbad

প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটকে ডিএসইর অভিনন্দন – Corporate Sangbad

 Youngest IPL crorepati: Bihar’s 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks records in IPL Auction 2025 | Cricket News

Youngest IPL crorepati: Bihar’s 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks records in IPL Auction 2025 | Cricket News
Advertise here