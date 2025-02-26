Aaman Devgan Clicks Selfie With Fan After Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Last Updated: February 26, 2025, 15:00 IST

Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan was out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday evening as she arrived to watch Chhaava. Joined by a friend for the movie night, the pair was clicked by the shutterbugs while making their way to the theatres. Exuding effortless charm, the actor looked confident as he quickly posed for the photographers in a denim shirt and beige pants. Obliging fans’ request, he also clicked selfies with them in a testament to his true acknowledgment of love for his admirers.

Before leaving, Aaman gave a flying kiss to the paparazzi, waving hands at them in a kind gesture. His friend also bid adieu to the photographers. Take a look at the clip here:

Aaman Devgan recently impressed fans with his acting debut in Azaad alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. Earlier, Aaman opened up about working with his superstar uncle, revealing that he was very nervous on the first day of their shoot. During the trailer launch event, he reportedly said, “When we first started shooting this film, I was very nervous. I am still nervous but it is also accompanied with a lot of excitement and happiness. This moment will stay with me forever. I was so nervous on the first day when I shot with him. I was not seeing the character. I was seeing Ajay Devgn.”

Azaad, released earlier this year in January, is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. Set in a gripping narrative set in pre-independence India, the film chronicles the life of a skilled horse rider who after escaping the clutches of the brutal English army is on a mission to look for his horse which goes missing. For his mission, he seeks help from a young boy, played by Aaman in the film.

Aaman Devgan will next be seen in a horror comedy titled Jhalak. The film has its foundation in a true story adding a spine-chilling authenticity to its humour and horror. For the project, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios have joined hands and are excited to work with the new talent. The film will be directed by Umang Vyas, known for his directorial work on the Gujarati blockbuster, Jhamkudi. Tushar Ajgaonkar, the celebrated writer of Munjya, will be contributing with his unique approach.