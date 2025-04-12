Aamir Khan And Genelia D’Souza Film Special Song For Sitaare Zameen Par; Promotions Likely To Start Soon

Last Updated: April 12, 2025, 22:06 IST

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh recently filmed a feel-good song for Sitaare Zameen Par, the upcoming film billed as a thematic sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh shoot special song for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan is inching closer to his much-awaited return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a film that’s already creating buzz for being a “thematic sequel” to the beloved 2007 drama Taare Zameen Par. Now, fresh reports reveal that Aamir recently shot a special “feel-good” track for the film, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh.

According to Mid-Day, the duo filmed the upbeat number in Marol, Mumbai, over a five-day schedule. The song was directed by filmmaker R.S. Prasanna and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. While the team hasn’t confirmed whether the track will feature in the main storyline, a source from the production said it might serve as a post-credit montage that ties the film’s core themes together.

“It’s a feel-good track. It’s unclear whether it will be part of the narrative. Most likely, it will be a special number attached to the credits,” the source said.

The report also mentioned that post-production for the film is nearly complete, and promotional activities are set to begin in early May. Aamir, known for his hands-on involvement in all aspects of filmmaking, reportedly holds the subject close to his heart and is keen on raising early awareness for the film’s message.

Speaking to Deadline Hollywood last year, Aamir described Sitaare Zameen Par as a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par, though it will feature an entirely new storyline and characters. It aims to revisit similar emotional terrain, with humor and warmth as key elements.

Genelia Deshmukh was officially confirmed as the female lead in 2023. A source told Pinkvilla, “Aamir believes that Genelia fits the part of a strong, independent woman like a hand in a glove. After ample discussions with his director, Aamir brought her on board.”

The film also stars Darsheel Safary—who played Ishaan in Taare Zameen Par—though details about his character remain under wraps. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, best known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sitaare Zameen Par blends comedy and drama in a way that aims to strike a chord with audiences once again.

The theatrical release date has yet to be announced, but with promotions around the corner, fans won’t have to wait much longer to get a closer look at Aamir Khan’s latest passion project.