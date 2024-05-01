Aamir Khan Blames Himself for Laal Singh Chaddha Failure: ‘Poora Bhaar Mujhpe Tha, Mujhse Galti Hui’

Aamir Khan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood today. He’s played numerous interesting and unconventional characters in his 36-year film career, and while some have been blockbusters, others have not been entirely well-received. His last release Laal Singh Chaddha, which was also his most ambitious project, couldn’t perform at the box office, leaving the actor “heartbroken”. The movie was the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ critically acclaimed film Forrest Gump.

During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir took the complete responsibility for Laal Singh Chaddha failure and spoke about his heartbreak over the audience’s lukewarm response to the film.

Known as ‘Mr Perfectionist’ in the industry, Aamir said, “I was heartbroken because we put in a lot of effort into making the film and each of us put our heart and soul into it”. He added, “Par koi kami reh gayi tabhi shayad audience ko pasand nahin aayi (There was something amiss and that is why the audience didn’t like the film).”

Further talking about his performance, Aamir said, “I took my performance to a high pitch and couldn’t hold it together throughout the film. It was my shortcoming as a performer, and I won’t repeat it in the next film. Throughout my career, I have learnt more from mistakes than success.”

Earlier this year, Aamir, while speaking at ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0, opened up about the film’s debacle. He said, “It’s a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena and the whole cast and crew worked hard and it didn’t do well. Two things happened, after a long time my film didn’t work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, ‘If I’m okay?’ I realised that I’m getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it. The real side is, failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story.”