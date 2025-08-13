Aamir Khan Coolie Salary: Actor Charges Rs 20 Crore Fees For Cameo In Rajinikanth Film? Real Story | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 13, 2025, 08:16 IST

Aamir Khan’s mafia don cameo in Coolie is making headlines, but insiders say he’s doing it for an amount that is shocking — while Rajinikanth’s pay is breaking records.

Aamir Khan’s rugged mafia don look in Coolie is creating a stir — here’s the truth about his rumoured Rs 20 crore fee.

With Rajinikanth’s Coolie charging towards release, excitement is already sky-high — but it’s Aamir Khan’s surprise cameo that has set the internet buzzing. Playing a gritty mafia don named Daaha, the actor’s intense first look has fans talking. Soon after, reports claimed he had pocketed Rs 20 crore for the brief appearance.

Those close to Aamir insist that couldn’t be further from the truth. “Aamir Khan has a lot of love and respect for Rajinikanth and the team of ‘Coolie’. He had instantly said yes to the project without even hearing the complete narration. This cameo is his way of showing his love to the team, and he has not charged anything for his role,” a source told India Today.

What Coolie Cast Is Earning

While Aamir’s role comes without a pay cheque, other stars in the film are earning big. Rajinikanth is reportedly taking home Rs 200 crore — up from an earlier Rs 150 crore — thanks to record-breaking advance sales. Nagarjuna Akkineni is said to be earning Rs 10 crore, Shruti Haasan Rs 4 crore, Sathyaraj Rs 5 crore, and Upendra Rs 5 crore.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fee stands at Rs 50 crore, while composer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly at Rs 15 crore.

Coolie Box Office Predictions for Day One

Trade experts believe Coolie could open above Rs 150 crore worldwide on Day 1, putting it ahead of War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which releases the same day. With unprecedented advance bookings across India and overseas, the film is being tipped to smash multiple records.

Coolie Makes History

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, is already rewriting box office history before its release. Sun Pictures, the film’s producers, confirmed that the action drama has crossed $2 million in premiere pre-sales in North America — making it the first-ever Tamil film to achieve this milestone.

With two days still to go before its worldwide release on August 14, Coolie has overtaken the advance booking numbers of Vijay’s Leo and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. More significantly, Rajinikanth has broken his own record set by Kabali in 2016, which held the previous top spot at $1.9 million for US premieres.

About Coolie

According to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), Coolie follows “a mysterious man [who] takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town” in an intense action drama.

The film marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first collaboration with Rajinikanth and boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nagarjuna, Nimma Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles.

With massive advance sales, star power, and Kanagaraj’s action-packed storytelling, Coolie is set for a grand opening not just in India, but globally. The hype suggests August 14 could witness one of Tamil cinema’s biggest premieres to date.

