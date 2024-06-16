Aamir Khan Gets Emotional Singing ‘Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja’ At Ira Khan’s Wedding; Watch Viral Video

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Ira Khan shared a touching, previously unseen video of her father, actor Aamir Khan, from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. In this emotional clip, Aamir is seen singing several heartfelt songs for Ira and delivering a special message to her.

The four-minute video starts with Aamir, the ‘Taare Zameen Par’ actor, welcoming guests to his daughter’s sangeet ceremony. Sitting in a garden at Ira’s wedding venue, Aamir shares a heartfelt message, noting how Ira has “kind of grown quite fast, much faster than” him. He also confesses to learning a lot from her over the past few years, remarking, “I think I have learned a lot over the years, especially over these last three years.”

As the video progresses, we see Aamir singing songs such as ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ and ‘Aa Chalke Tujhe’ alongside Kiran Rao and their son, Azad. The actor becomes visibly emotional while singing ‘Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja,’ a moment that brings Ira to tears as well. The video concludes with a touching scene of Ira and Aamir applying matching henna designs at the mehendi ceremony, with Aamir commenting, “It’s so nice to see them with their warm energy and playfulness.”

In a previous interview with India Today, Ira Khan spoke about her relationship with her parents, stating, “I think right now my communication with my mother is slightly easier than with my father, but I communicate with both of them openly. In my head, I have this thing that my father is busy even though he has always said, ‘If you need me, just call me.’” Ira also noted that these days, her mother is equally busy as she is caring for her own parents.

Ira Khan has also shared a glimpse of her husband Nupur Shikhare’s love letter on her Instagram story, a few days back. posted an adorable picture with her hubby accompanied by a sweet note by her main man.

“To my prettiest wife, have a lovely day sexy! Muah! I love you,” read Nupur’s note, alongside a selfie of the couple, who tied the knot in January this year. Nupur Shikhare is a renowned celebrity fitness coach and consultant.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years before they decided to separate. They have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir later married Kiran Rao, with whom he had a son named Azad Rao Khan. Kiran and Aamir announced their divorce in 2021.