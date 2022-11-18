শুক্রবার , ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aamir Khan Hosts Big Bash for Daughter Ira Khan’s Engagement with Nupur Shikhare

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৮, ২০২২ ৯:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had an engagement ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally had a formal engagement ceremony which was attended by many guests from B-Town.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been dating Nupur Shikhare for several years. Last month, Nupur went down on his knees and popped the question to Ira at a cycling event. On Friday, the couple got formally engaged at a party attended by several guests from B-Town.

The ceremony was attended by Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, nephew Imran Khan, and director Ashutosh Gowarikar along with friends and family. Pictures and videos from their engagement is making rounds on the internet.

For the special occasion, Ira wore a red strapless gown, teamed with a stylish hairdo and a neckpiece. To add a bit of quirk to her outfit, she was seen wearing laced up white boots as she got into a car with her fiance, who looked dapper in a tuxedo. Father Aamir Khan looked radiant in a white kurta set and flaunted a salt-and-pepper look.

Last month, Ira was at Nupur’s cycling event when he proposed to his lady love in front of everyone. Ira shared the video of the romantic proposal on social media, where she can be seen standing along with other people when Nupur kisses her and proposes to her by kneeling on his knees.

Ira and Nupur made their relationship official in February 2021. The couple often indulges in social media PDA.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



