Aamir Khan Impresses In A Dapper Grey Suit At Ashutosh Gowariker’s Son’s Grand Wedding Reception | Watch

Last Updated: March 02, 2025, 22:13 IST

Aamir Khan made a striking appearance at Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark Gowariker’s grand wedding reception in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia, daughter of real estate tycoon Rasesh Kanakia, in a lavish ceremony on March 2 in Mumbai. The grand wedding was followed by a star-studded reception, with some of Bollywood’s biggest names in attendance. Celebrities such as Sonali Bendre, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Kiran Rao, and Gayatri Oberoi graced the event with their presence.

Among the notable attendees was Aamir Khan, who made a dashing entry at the reception. A video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani captures the actor looking sharp as he posed for photographers. Aamir Khan opted for a dark grey suit paired with a black shirt, exuding sophistication. His look was completed with black-framed glasses, neatly groomed hair, and black formal shoes, giving him a refined yet understated appearance.

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao, Aamir’s ex-wife, was also spotted at the reception, arriving with Ira Khan’s husband, Nupur Shikhare. She kept it effortlessly stylish in a white shirt paired with a printed skirt. Actress Gayatri Oberoi, known for her role in Swades, also made an appearance alongside her husband, Vikas Oberoi, looking radiant in a pink saree with a golden blouse.

For those unfamiliar, Ashutosh Gowariker is the visionary filmmaker behind classics like Lagaan, Swades, and Jodha Akbar. His son Konark Gowariker has followed his passion for cinema, studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Film Direction and Cinematography from Emerson College in Boston. Upon returning to India, he worked as an assistant director on Everest and later became a co-producer on Mohenjo Daro. More recently, he co-produced Toolsidas Junior under AGPPL (Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt. Ltd.) and has also directed several online commercials.