Aamir Khan Poses With Suresh Raina, Former Cricketer Wishes Junaid Khan Success For Loveyapa | Photo

Last Updated: February 08, 2025, 21:42 IST

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently met Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Giving a glimpse of the meet to his InstaFam, Suresh Raina penned a special note on the photo-sharing app.

Suresh Raina wrote on Instagram, “Always a pleasure meeting the one and only Aamir Bhai! His warmth and humility are truly inspiring.”

In the first pic from the photo, Aamir Khan is seen lovingly placing his hand on Suresh Raina’s shoulder, while the two smile for the camera. Meanwhile, in the second photo, these two are joined by others for a group photograph.

The ex-cricketer also shared best wishes for Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan’s romantic entertainer “Loveyapa”, “Wishing Junaid all the best for his new movie ‘Loveyapa’ – he’s going to shine! God bless”, he wrote.

Aamir Khan is pulling all the stops to promote Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s, “Loveyapa”. The “3 Idiots’ actor recently accompanied his son during a special screening of the highly-awaited film.

Shah Rukh Khan also attended the screening to support Junaid Khan. In the video doing rounds on social media, the two Khan were seen posing with the “Maharaja” actor. King Khan looked all handsome in a blue shirt paired with ripped jeans and black glasses, whereas Aamir Khan went with a printed kurta, along with a black dhoti.

In addition to this, Salman Khan also graced the screening in a casual green t-shirt, along with blue denim.

The “Loveyapa” screening happens to be a rare event that brought together the three Khans of Bollywood under one roof.

Produced by Phantom Studios, along with AGS Entertainment, the film talks about a modern-day love story.

With Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor as leads, the drama also has Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in crucial roles, along with others.

“Loveyapa” reached the cinema halls on February 7, 2025.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)