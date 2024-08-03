Aamir Khan Told Junaid Khan He’s ‘Retiring’; Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Why Arijit Singh Is So Successful

After a stellar debut in Netflix’s Maharaj, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, has also stepped into production. Junaid recalled Aamir being in his retirement phase and asking him to take over Aamir Khan Productions. Junaid is now producing Pritam Pyaare for the production house.

Arijit Singh, a name synonymous with contemporary Hindi music, has captured the hearts of millions with his soulful voice and chart-topping hits over the past decade. Despite his immense popularity and success, what stands out about Arijit, according to fellow singer Sunidhi Chauhan, is his unassuming nature and unwavering dedication to his craft.

The Bigg Boss OTT3 finale was held in Mumbai on Friday evening, with Sana Makbul emerging as the winner. She beat out Ranvir Shorey and Naezey to claim the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The grand finale showcased a fierce competition between Sana Makbul and rapper Naved Shaikh, also known as Naezy. Sana, who had garnered significant support from the audience, not only won the trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in New York where he was spending some quality time with his family. Even though SRK is back to India now, a video has surfaced online in which the Bollywood superstar is seen in a restaurant with his 11-year-old son, AbRam. The video shows King Khan seated on a table when AbRam comes and sits next to him.

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for iconic films like ‘Satya’, ‘Company’, and ‘Sarkar’, recently shared his views on the current trend of making mythological films in India. Varma, never one to mince words, described this trend as “dangerous.” He argued that while mythological films were successful in the past, their chances of box office success today are slim, primarily due to the risk of controversy.

