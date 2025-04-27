Aamir Khan Was Originally Cast As Langda Tyagi In Omkara; Jacqueline Fernandez In Talks For Sukesh Chandrashekhar Docu-Series

Last Updated: April 27, 2025, 21:58 IST

Omkara’s writer reveals Aamir Khan was first cast as Langda Tyagi, not Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez may star in a docu-series on Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In 2006, Omkara was born when director Vishal Bharadwaj decided to adapt Shakespeare’s Othello. After brainstorming with writer Robin Bhatt, they concluded that Ajay Devgn would be the ideal choice for the lead. Robin, in a recent interview, mentioned that after finalising Ajay and Kareena Kapoor for the main roles, they found themselves in a dilemma when it came to casting Langda Tyagi, as two well-known actors were interested in the part.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar made headlines in 2021, and now it seems the story is heading to the streaming world. A major OTT platform is reportedly developing a gripping docu-series chronicling Sukesh’s life, including the infamous Rs 200 crore extortion scandal — and Jacqueline has been approached to share her side of the story.

Actor Atul Kulkarni visited Pahalgam, just a few days following the deadly terror attack on April 22. He shared pictures on his social media, and urged people to visit Kashmir. Now, while speaking with ANI from Kashmir, the Rang De Basanti actor said that he travelled to Kashmir to send out a strong message, and encouraged people to not be afraid of visiting this place. He remembered reading that 90 percent of bookings in Kashmir had been cancelled following the attack. Atul however said, ‘Ye humara Kashmir hai, humara desh hai, hum to aayenge. (This is our Kashmir, this is our country, we will come).”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made a lot of heads turn as they walked the ramp as a couple for the first time during Bombay Times Fashion Week for Aynaa World. Sonakshi used her YouTube channel to give us an insight into the behind-the-scenes fun before walking the ramp.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently shared that drinking his own urine helped him recover from a knee injury which he sustained while shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ghatak. He revealed that he injured his leg while shooting for a scene with Rakesh Pandey, post which Tinnu Anand and Danny Denzongpa rushed him to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Paresh Rawal said that he was ‘petrified’ and thought that his career had ended. He then revealed that late action director Veeru Devgan visited him in the hospital and suggested him to consume his own urine to help him heal faster.

