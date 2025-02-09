Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Reveals Why He Travels by Rickshaw; Have Samay Raina And Kusha Kapila Patched Up?

Last Updated: February 09, 2025, 22:03 IST

Junaid Khan reveals why he prefers rickshaws, calling them “very convenient.” Meanwhile, Samay Raina’s latest India’s Got Latent episode hints at a possible patch-up with Kusha Kapila.

Junaid Khan has finally spilled the beans on what’s inside his much-talked-about backpack—and why he prefers a rickshaw for travel, calling it “very convenient.” The Loveyapa star, along with co-star Khushi Kapoor, appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, where the duo gave a peek into their bags at the filmmaker-choreographer’s home. Khushi kicked things off by pulling out a pen from Junaid’s bag, to which Aamir Khan’s son casually revealed that he picked it up from a Seven Eleven store in Japan!

Looks like a patch-up between Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila is on the cards. In his latest members-only episode of India’s Got Latent, where he hosted a panel featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and the rebel kid AKA Apoorva Makhija, Samay’s banter took a cheeky turn, leaving fans wondering if the two, in fact, have buried the hatchet since the infamous roast.

Harshvardhan Rane has been basking under the success of Sanam Teri Kasam as the film re-releases. John Abraham also congratulated Harshvardhan Rane and shared a sweet note for him. The film co starring Mawra Hocane has been drawing impressive crowds.

On February 8, 2025, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, renowned for hits like “Shape of You” and “Perfect,” was reportedly involved in an impromptu jamming session on Bengaluru’s iconic Church Street ahead of his scheduled concert at NICE Grounds. The spontaneous performance, however, was abruptly halted by local police due to the absence of official permission for such a gathering.

Buckle up, folks because Salman Khan’s latest podcast with nephew Arhaan Khan episode dropped today! This time, what grabbed our eye is the moment when he called out Arhaan and his friends for not knowing Hindi. As Arhaan, son of actress Malaika Arora and actor Arbaaz Khan, shared stories about his life, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star decided to turn the conversation into a Hindi lesson.

