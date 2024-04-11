Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Sported Heavy Makeup; Pushpa 2 Allocates Rs 60 Cr For 6-Minute Scene

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, has been prepping for his acting debut for a while now. He is often spotted in public along with his father and sister, Ira Khan. On Wednesday night, he was spotted outside Mumbai’s renowned Prithvi theatre in Juhu area. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was that Junaid was wearing heavy eye makeup and even had a black teeka on his forehead. It seemed he was rehearsing for some play.

Allu Arjun is busy wrapping the filming of Pushpa 2. The film is slated to release this year and director Sukumar is preparing for what seems to be an epic experience at the cinemas. While the film is kept under tight wraps, we have learned that the makers spent about Rs 60 crore to shoot a six-minute scene and it took 30 days to wrap the scene. According to the insiders, the scene includes a Gangamma Jatara performance and a fight sequence.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan FIRST Review Out: The early reviews of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran, are finally out, and it seems the audience is highly impressed by director Ali Abbas Zafar’s newly released movie. As per the first reactions of the audience, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the best Hindi action films in recent years.

The moment everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived! Each year, throngs of fans eagerly wait outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat in hopes of catching a glimpse of their beloved actor on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Shah Rukh has made it a tradition to step out onto his balcony on Eid and warmly greet his devoted fans, and this year was no different. Accompanied by his youngest son, AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh greeted a sea of fans from the iconic grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat. Sporting a white kurta-pajama, the Badshah of Bollywood exuded his signature charm. Meanwhile, AbRam twinned with daddy dearest and looked adorable in a white kurta-pajama specially chosen for the occasion.

Eid celebrations have turned Bollywood’s most beloved superstar residences in Mumbai into fan magnets, especially the homes of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Bandra. Throughout Eid’s Thursday, sizable crowds were spotted outside these celebrities’ homes, eagerly awaiting a chance to see their idols, despite the congestion and turmoil this caused in the area.

