A$AP Rocky’s Attorney Says Rapper And Rihanna ‘Promised’ To Name Baby After Him

Last Updated: February 21, 2025, 14:52 IST

The case was linked to a 2021 altercation in Hollywood, California, where prosecutors claimed A$AP Rocky fired a gun at his former friend A$AP Relli.

The jury found A$AP Rocky not guilty. (Photo Credits: X)

A$AP Rocky was acquitted of felony assault charges by a Los Angeles court on February 18, following a three-week trial. The case stemmed from a 2021 incident in Hollywood, California, where prosecutors accused the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, of firing a gun at his former friend, Terrell Ephron (also known as A$AP Relli). Relli claimed a bullet grazed his hand, but Rocky denied the allegations. The jury ultimately ruled in his favour, citing a lack of sufficient evidence for conviction.

As the verdict was announced, the courtroom erupted in cheers. Rihanna, who supported Rocky throughout the trial, embraced him and his legal team, visibly relieved.

Rocky expressed his emotions openly, telling the jurors as they exited, “Thank y’all for saving my life.”

Rihanna later shared her gratitude on Instagram Stories, writing, “The glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful. Humbled by His mercy.”

Following the trial, the couple, who are parents to two sons—RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months—made a surprising promise to their attorney, Joe Tacopina.

“They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,’” Tacopina revealed in an interview with Extra.

The attorney replied with, “I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

Tacopina also opened up about the emotional moments he shared with Rocky during the tense final hours of the trial. After the not-guilty verdict was announced, Tacopina revealed that Rocky expressed his gratitude. “He told me he loved me and we’re family,” he recalled.

But it wasn’t just the victory that stuck with the lawyer, it was what Rocky said before the jury returned with their decision that left a lasting impact.

“He didn’t know whether he’d be going home to see his two babies that night or beginning a decade-long prison sentence,” Tacopina recalled. “He grabbed me and said, ‘Joe, I want you to know that I see how hard you fought for me. I appreciate everything you’ve done, and I’m so grateful.’”

“It’s a very serious moment for him, and he has the wherewithal and the thought to think, ‘Let me thank this guy.’ It was special that he did that,” he added.

With the trial now over, A$AP Rocky will headline the Rolling Loud festival, co-chair the Met Gala and star in Spike Lee’s upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest.