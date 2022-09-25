Abhi Hum Zinda Hai! Remembering Feroz Khan, the ‘Clint Eastwood of Indian Cinema’, on His 83rd Birth Anniversary

Feroz Khan, who was known as Bollywood’s trendsetter, passed away on April 27, 2009. He succumbed to lung cancer at the age of 69. Feroz Khan was often referred to as the Clint Eastwood of Indian cinema, all credit to his classy, suave and flamboyant avatar. He was best known for his roles in films like Aurat, Safar, Mela, Apradh and Qurbani among others. The 1980-release Qurbani become the biggest hit of his career. On the actor’s 83rd birth anniversary, let’s take a look at a few of his famous dialogues and movies:

“Zindagi mein sirf khushiya baanti jaati hai, gham ka bhoj har insaan ko akele hi dhona padta hai”.

This dialogue is from the movie Dharmatma, which is directed by Feroz Khan. The movie features Feroz Khan, Hema Malini, Premnath Malhotra, and Rekha among others. The film is about a rich and powerful man named, Seth Dharamdas who puts his wealth to use by helping those around him. But his son Ranbir has different plans and wishes to expose the dark secrets of his father. “Agar tumhari maut mera sivah kisi aur ke haath hui, toh mujhe behad afsoos hoga”.

A famous dialogue from the movie Yalgaar which was directed by Feroz Khan himself. The movie is about two childhood friends, Mahendra and Raj Pratap Singhal, who turn into rivals as one of them becomes a policeman while the other is a criminal. The movie stars Feroz Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, and Kabir Bedi among others. “Amir se amir aadmi kabhi kabhi itna gareeb ho jaata hai … ki uske paas paise ke sivah kuch nahi hota”.

The dialogue was delivered by Feroz Khan in the movie Janasheen. The story is about a young man, Lucky (Fardeen Khan) who lives in Australia and has zero interest in his father’s business. Saba Karim Khan (Feroz Khan) shows interest in the business but Lucky’s father refuses. Khan gets Lucky’s father killed, making it look like an accident. The movie features Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan, Celina Jaitley, and Kashmera Shah among others. “Mohabbat mein pehle dil haara jaata hai … wohi mohabbat ki jeet hai”.

This dialogue is from the movie Janbaaz featuring Feroz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Anil Kapoor, and Raza Murad, among others. The movie is directed by Feroz Khan. It is the story of Rana Vikram Singh who lives with his two sons Rajesh and Amar. While Rajesh, a police officer, tries to fight the drug menace and is on the trail to find the drug cartel that his deceased girlfriend fell prey to, Amar battles with his own problems. “Abhi Hum Zinda Hai”.

This dialogue is from the comedy movie, Welcome, directed by Anees Bazmee. This multi-starrer comedy film features Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Feroz Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mallika Sherawat, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The story is about gangsters Uday and Majnu and their love for their sister, Sanjana. Meanwhile, Sanjana falls in love with Rajiv who later gets to know that her brothers are gangsters.

