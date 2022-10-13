Abhijeet Deshpande Says ‘No Actor Could Have Done Chhatrapati Shivaji Better Than Subodh Bhave’

Director-writer Abhijeet Deshpande struck gold when his debut directorial ‘Ani… Dr Kashinath Ghatnekar’ received overwhelming responses from critics and audiences alike. Ready with his second directorial project, ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ by Zee Studios, will be released in five languages, Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Deshpande talks to News18 about choosing the subject, working with actor Subodh Bhave and more.

Excerpts

1. This is your second directorial and first based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s era. What draws you the most to tell stories from that time?

I think it is the very character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My inspiration is that I can show how one man rose to glory and ended the 350 years of injustice. He shook up an entire civilisation that was dead, and showed them how important it is to dream. For me, it is a chance to tell the story of this one man who with the sheer power of his vision, ambition and humanity created that ‘Bharat’ which was once imagined by Lord Krishna in Mahabharat.

2. Subodh Bhave’s portrayal of Maharaj has been garnering a great response. How was the experience working with him? Was he always the first choice for the film?

When I wrote the script and the way the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj came about… no actor in the world could have done this better than Subodh Bhave. So far, we have known our great Maharaj only through famously known war-stories and chapters. There has been no attempt to explore the human side of this man who over-shadowed the Gods. But in our film, he is a different Shivaji Maharaj than what has been shown before. He portrays complex emotions, internal battles… and human conflicts. A bulk of Subodh’s acting is through his eyes. Shivaji Maharaj is God to everyone. Because of Subodh’s performance we will know why Shivaji Maharaj is bigger than the Gods.

3. In today’s scenario, when anyone and everyone finds reasons/faults to get offended with films, how are you planning to deal with any such acquisitions or drama?

I think a good product made honestly with all passion is the best defence. Audiences are very smart. They can smell dishonesty; they can smell mediocrity. And I think this is the best time to make films because as filmmakers we have to have to push the limits of our talents. However, a few fringe elements do work with different agendas. They should be ignored and we as a fraternity should concentrate on writing better and original scripts, making better films. Because eventually everyone wants to see a good good film.

4. Both films have also been multi-starrers. Do you enjoy working with more actors?

Oh yes! I like to work with stars, and I take it as a challenge to give them a role that they have never performed before and come up with a performance that they have never done yet. And in doing so, give them punchlines and moments which will make them even bigger stars than what they were. In ‘Ani… Dr Kashinath Ghanekar,’ my actors gave me that and in ‘Har Har Mahadev’ more so.

5. What’s next in the pipeline?

I want to make a magnum opus on the untold story of ‘Indian Cinema’. The script is nearing completion.

