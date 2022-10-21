শুক্রবার , ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Abhishek, Aishwarya Arrive in Style, Kartik, Suhana, Shanaya Turn Heads

অক্টোবর ২১, ২০২২ ৯:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 08:40 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan at the party

The celebrities turned up the glam quotient at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party as they arrived decked in ethnic clothes for the evening.

This week has been Diwali celebration week for the B’Town. After Ayushmann Khuranna, Kriti Sanon and Ramesh Taurani, it was the turn of ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra to turn host for the evening. Manish threw a grand Diwali bash, which saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. The actors turned up the glam quotient as they arrived decked in ethnic clothes for the evening. Several celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif among many others.

The stars posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue. Suhana was seen posing with her BFF Ananya, while Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda posed for the shutterbugs. Sara was seen entering the party with her brother Ibrahim. Meanwhile, the paparazzi also pulled the leg of Aditya Roy Kapur and made him pose with Ananya as the rumours of them dating are doing the rounds.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan entered the party in style. Aishwarya was dressed in a pink salwar whereas Abhishek turned up in red ethnic wear. Another couple that turned heads at the party was Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. This is their first Diwali after their wedding. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan last December. Vicky and Katrina arrived holding hands and looking as adorable as ever. Vicky looked dapper in black while Katrina rocked in a chiffon saree.

These celebrities sure served fashion goals and turned up the glam quotient at the party!

