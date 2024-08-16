Abhishek Kumar Condemns Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder: ‘Koi Bhi Ladki Kahi Bhi Surakshit Nahi’

The brutal rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata has caused shockwaves throughout the country. The horrible crime committed at the esteemed RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked a blaze of outrage and protests. Social media has been swamped with remarks on how women are unsafe in the country and demands for action against the perpetrator. Many celebrities came out to condemn the incident as well. On Independence day, TV actor Abhishek Kumar expressed how, despite the country being free, women living here still have to fight battles everyday.

In an emotional post tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abhishek Kumar stated, “Desh to azaad ho gaya, par kya betiyon ko azadi mil paayi hai. Aaj koi bhi ladki kahi bhi surakshit nahi hai, kya yahi ki humne padhai hai. Bas yahi dua hai, jo uske saath hua woh kisi ke saath na ho. Aaj uski halat dekh, pure desh ki aankh bhar aayi hai, Jai hind (Our country is free but has the women residing here gained freedom. No woman is safe anywhere, is this the education we have got? I pray that what happened to her is never repeated on anyone again. Seeing her condition today, the entire country is weeping).”

Many of Abhishek Kumar’s followers thanked him for taking a stand and speaking out on the issue. One of them stated, “Thank you for sharing these impactful words, abhi. The world truly needs individuals like you. Your courage in speaking out on this matter has earned you even more respect” while another person commented of Abhishek’s post saying, “We celebrate independence day but still our women are not independent.”

In response to the tragedy, Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Genelia D’Souza, among others took a stand. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a poem, titled Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti which went viral in no time.

Meanwhile, doctors around the country are protesting against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, seeking justice for the victim. In the latest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced that there will be a 24-hour nationwide shutdown of services on August 17 in protest for the incident as well as the mob attack on the hospital on the eve of Independence Day.