শুক্রবার , ৯ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৫শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Action-packed Yodha, Starring Sidharth Malhotra, To Premiere On TV This Weekend

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৯, ২০২৪ ১২:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha have directed this film.

While some appreciated the film for the actor’s acting skills, others criticised the film’s storyline.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha was released at the cinema halls on March 15, 2024, and garnered mixed reviews. While some appreciated the film for the actor’s acting skills, others criticised the film’s storyline. Now, Yodha is all set for its television premiere at the Colors Cineplex on August 11 at 08:00 PM. The star cast of the film talked about it in a conversation with the IANS. Sidharth, who essays the role of Arun Katyal in the film, said that Yodha was possible only due to the combined efforts of everyone involved in the film’s unit. He said the film is filled with intense action sequences and has an emotional depth that connects with the viewers. According to him, “It’s been a fantastic journey for me, bringing this action-packed film to life, and I can’t wait for television audiences to experience the thrill and intensity we’ve poured into it”. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha have directed this film.

Raashi Khanna, the female lead Priyamvada Katyal in Yodha said, “‘Yodha has been a fantastic experience, and I am looking forward to seeing how it resonates with viewers on television. I hope the fans enjoy the film’s emotional moments in a new setting and I hope everyone tunes in for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience”.

Disha Patani enacted the flight attendant and the lead antagonist, Laila Khalid in this film. According to Disha, it feels great to be a part of such a brilliant project. She applauded the action sequences of this film and said that the audience will get to view some brave moments. The 32-year-old actress said that the viewers who have not been able to watch this film in the cinemas now have a chance to watch it at home. As per Disha, this television premiere is a great opportunity to connect to people to connect with Yodha’s story and characters on a large scale.

Apart from Sidharth, Raashi and Disha, Yodha stars Mridul Raj Anand, Kritika Bharadwaj, Pawan Chopra and others in important roles. Raashi marked her comeback to Bollywood after nine years with Yodha.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter…Read More



