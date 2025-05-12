Advertise here
সোমবার , ১২ মে ২০২৫ | ২৯শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Actor Chaitannya Choudhry Is Now Dhruv, Announces Name Change: ‘This Is Not An End’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১২, ২০২৫ ১১:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Actor Chaitannya Choudhry Is Now Dhruv, Announces Name Change: ‘This Is Not An End’


Last Updated:

TV actor Chaitannya Choudhry announced on Instagram that he has changed his name to Dhruv after deep reflection. He expressed gratitude to fans for honoring his journey ahead.

Chaitannya Choudhry has changed his name to Dhruv.

Chaitannya Choudhry has changed his name to Dhruv.

Television actor Chaitannya Choudhry announced that he has changed his name to Dhruv. In a long note on Instagram, the Kkavyanjali actor announced that the thought of changing his name resulted from a long reflection “between the echoes of yesterday and the promises of tomorrow”.

Taking to Instagram, Chaitannya, who is now Dhruv, penned a letter addressing his fans, audience, friends, and collaborators. He wrote, “There comes a moment in every life when the winds change direction, when the soul whispers a new name, not to erase the past, but to honour the journey ahead. In a time of quiet reflection—between the echoes of yesterday and the promises of tomorrow—I found a name waiting for me.”

He continued, “A name that feels like home. A name that carries the light of purpose, the strength of presence, and the calm certainty of truth. From this day forth, I step into the world as Dhruv—The steadfast star. A compass for my own becoming.”

The actor also wrote, “This is not an end, but a beautiful unfolding. The heart behind every story remains the same. The hands that shaped art will still reach for wonder. And together, we will continue to craft moments that move hearts and light up skies.”

He concluded by thanking fans for walking beside him through every chapter of life. “The best pages are yet to be written. With love and gratitude, Chaitannya, now Dhruv,” he signed under his new name. Take a look:

However, his followers were divided by the move. While a user congratulated him and wrote, “Congratulations & All the best . You are supremely talented & deserve every bit of success”, another questioned him for the same, “Chaitanya why are u changing ur name?”

Dhruv is best known for TV shows such as Kahiin To Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sarvggun Sampanna, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, CID, and others.

    First Published:
News movies Actor Chaitannya Choudhry Is Now Dhruv, Announces Name Change: ‘This Is Not An End’



Source link

