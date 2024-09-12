বৃহস্পতিবার , ১২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৮শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Actor James Hollcroft, 26, Found Dead Days After Going Missing in Mexico City

সেপ্টেম্বর ১২, ২০২৪ ২:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Actor James Hollcroft, 26, Found Dead Days After Going Missing in Mexico City

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Missing actor James Hollcroft from popular TV series is found dead at 26.

Missing actor James Hollcroft from popular TV series is found dead at 26.

Actor James Hollcroft, 26, was found dead after going missing in Mexico City. Tributes from family, friends, and fans pour in for the young actor.

James Hollcroft, a 26-year-old actor best known for his role in the television series Como dice el dicho, was found dead after going missing on September 3, 2024. The young actor was also pursuing studies at an acting school in Mexico City. His sister, Jane Hollcroft, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her late brother.

In her post, Jane expressed her grief, writing, “I will love you forever. Thank you for the years we shared together and for giving me the most magnificent moments. You will always be present in our hearts, little brother.” The circumstances surrounding James’s death remain unclear, but it has been confirmed that he disappeared while returning home to Tizapan, Mexico City.

Tributes have since poured in from friends, family and fans. One of Hollcroft’s close friends, Luis Duval, penned an emotional tribute on social media, which has since been deleted. Duval wrote, “I love you so much. Fly high, my boy. I will always remember how great you are.”

James’s brother-in-law also expressed his deep sorrow, stating, “I wish this was all just a dream. Thank you for being the brother, uncle, and great son that you were. We will miss you a lot, this really breaks my heart. Today, we lower the curtain here, but I know you’re in heaven staging the great production you always talked about.”

Hollcroft’s affiliation with the Artistic Education Center (CEA), part of CEA Televisa, was also acknowledged with a tribute from the organisation. In a Facebook post, they expressed their sorrow: “Thank you for all the good times we spent together during your acting training. We will carry you in our memories and hearts. You will always be part of our CEA family. Farewell, dear James Hollcroft.”

Fans have also shared their condolences on social media. One fan commented, “A hug to you, Jane. Blessings to you and your family, and may your brother rest in the arms of God.” Another wrote, “May his soul rest with the angels in the sky, surrounded by infinite love.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

