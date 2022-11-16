Actor Krishna Passes Away; Delhi Courts Grants Bail To Jacqueline Fernandez In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case

Krishna, veteran Telugu actor-producer and Mahesh Babu’s father, died in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. He was 79. The late superstar will be cremated on Wednesday, November 16. For now, his mortal remains are kept at his Nanakaramguda residence, where arrangements for fans to pay last tributes have also been made.

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has been making the headlines lately for her rumoured divorce from her Pakistani cricketer husband, Shoaib Malik. Amid this, the former celebrated her 36th birthday with filmmaker Farah Khan and singer Ananya Birla. They took to social media to share photos and videos from the birthday bash interestingly did not have Shoaib in it. However, the cricketer took to social media to wish his wife.

Oscar-nominee actress Margot Robbie has recently announced that her female-led movie Pirates of the Caribbean has been scrapped at Disney, saying that maybe “they don’t want to do it,” reported Variety. Disney had been working on a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot starring Margot Robbie.

Alia Bhatt shared her first photo on social media after welcoming her baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month. The actress tied the knot with her actor-husband this year after dating for some time. The couple announced their pregnancy in June and became proud parents to their daughter on November 6. After a couple of days, the new mom was discharged from the hospital.

In a big development in Rs 200 crores extortion case, Delhi’s Patiala House court has granted bail to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The court announced the same on Tuesday and asked the actress to sign a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh. Fernandez had sought bail claiming that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has also been filed.

