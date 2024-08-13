Actor Narne Nithiin On Upcoming Movie Aay: ‘It’s Filled With Comic Elements’

The film Aay is all set to hit the theatres on August 15. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film with just two days to go. Actor Narne Nithiin, who gained significant prominence for his acting in MAD, will play a key role in this cinema. Nayan Sarika is set to be seen alongside Narne.

Aay marks the directorial debut of Kanchipally Anji Babu. It is produced by Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu and Koppineedi Vidya. All the crew members are presently busy with the promotional events. Actor Nithiin shared his insights and experience of working in Aay with the media.

Talking about the name of the film, the actor mentioned that the title was not Aay initially. Later Producer Aravind the idea of using this name as the title. Narne further said, “The film is filled with comic elements which is why this name has been selected. After the film is released in the theatres people will understand the main reason behind its name.”

Several other films are scheduled to hit the theatres on the same day. Speaking on this, Narne said, “Yes there are many films that are slated to release on August 15. However, we believe that our film will be a super hit as we have our audience base. It’s been a long time since a good fun-filled film that is set in the backdrop of Godavari has been released. We are confident that the fans will enjoy it.”

Director Kanchipally Anji Babu is making his directorial debut with this film. Narne mentioned that he is a young director from the town of Amalapuram, Andhra Pradesh. He said that Aay portrayed several life experiences of the director. “He is a very nice man and can easily get along with anyone. Hee is a very friendly person on the sets,” the actor added.

Narne revealed the NTR has watched the trailer of the film and liked the comedy elements a lot. He said, “He liked the trailer and enjoyed it. It would be great if we receive a similar response from him after watching the full film.”

Speaking on the film he said that everyone in the film worked with full dedication to make this film a great success. Ram Miriyala has composed three songs and the actor believes that the music will play a huge role in the success of the film.