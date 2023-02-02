Actor-producer Nithiin acquires Telugu rights of Kabzaa

Kannada actors Upendra Rao and Kiccha Sudeep’s upcoming cinematic venture Kabzaa has been wreaking havoc among the masses even before its release. The film’s nail-biting teaser released in September last year has already piqued the interest of cine-goers. Now, the audience is waiting with bated breath for the R Chandru directorial to hit the silver screens on March 17.

Amid the never-ending craze surrounding Kabzaa, another interesting update about the Kannada film has come to the fore. Actor-producer Nithiin has bagged the Telugu rights of the period gangster drama, with the collaboration of Ruchira Entertainments and N Cinemas

Nithiin dropped the announcement on his official Twitter handle on February 1. “Happy to bring you all Upendra Garu & Kiccha Sudeep Garu’s Kabzaa in Telugu through our Ruchira Entertainments & N Cinemas. Gear up for Blazing Entertainment on the big screen, This March 17th,” read the tweet. Actress Shriya Saran, director R Chandru, and music composer Ravi Basur were also tagged in the post.

R Chandru also reshared Nithiin’s Twitter post and expressed his gratitude to join hands with the two production companies. “I am mighty pleased and grateful to join hands with Ruchira Entertainment & Cinemas to make my dream project Kabzaa available to film-loving Telugu audience. Thank you very much Nithiin for your love and support,’ wrote the filmmaker.

What makes Kabzaa even more special to fans is that the film is releasing on the birth anniversary of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, which is March 17. R Chandru on January 30 further took Kannada fans into a frenzy after he announced that Kabzaa’s first lyric video will be launched on February 4 in Hyderabad. Check out the pose here:

Billed to be a gangster period drama, Kabzaa will take movie buffs to the era of 1940 and 1980. The film, extensively shot in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, revolves around the son of a freedom fighter who gets embroiled in the darkness of the underworld. Kiccha Sudeep will be essaying the role of an underworld mafia.

Besides Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra Rao, and Shriya Saran, Kabzaa also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samuthirakani, Kabir Duhan Singh, Nawab Shah, Prakash Raj, and Kota Srinivasa Rao in crucial roles.

