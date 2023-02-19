রবিবার , ১৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Actor-Turned-Politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৯, ২০২৩ ৩:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
taraka ratna


Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 23:28 IST

Taraka Ratna had also acted in a few Telugu movies as well including his debut 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (in 2002) before venturing into politics. (Photo: Twitter/@KChiruTweets)

Taraka Ratna had also acted in a few Telugu movies as well including his debut ‘Okato Number Kurraadu’ (in 2002) before venturing into politics. (Photo: Twitter/@KChiruTweets)

Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam

Actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday. The 39-year-old was undergoing treatment at Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru.

He was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna,  had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam. He was flown to Bengaluru after preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital.

Sources said he was in an extremely critical condition ever since he was admitted to the hospital and he breathed his last on Saturday. The actor is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter, family sources said.

Taraka Ratna had also acted in a few Telugu movies as well including his debut ‘Okato Number Kurraadu’ (in 2002) before venturing into politics. However, he could not make it big on the silver screen like some of his cousins like Junior NTR of ‘RRR’ fame.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Chiranjeevi, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and others condoled the demise of Taraka Ratna.

Expressing anguish over the death of Taraka Ratna, Naidu said the efforts to save Taraka Ratna’s life, the prayers of family members and fans and the treatment of expert doctors did not yield results. Naidu also said the family is left with grief as Taraka Ratna has been lost though the young actor had fought for his life for 23 days.

Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Such bright, talented, affectionate young man…gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!”

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News here

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.





Source link

