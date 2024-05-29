বুধবার , ২৯ মে ২০২৪ | ১৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Actress Anupama Parameswaran Slays Traditional Look In All-black Ensemble

img 2 2024 05 29t163825.503 2024 05 3c125663834a638258762c471f04b85f


Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in Tillu Square.

In the photos, Anupama Parameswaran is seen wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a chic black blouse with unusual sleeves.

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the popular actresses in the Telugu film industry. The actress often shares photos that set the internet abuzz. Recently, she dropped a few pictures that are going viral on the internet. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a chic black blouse with unusual sleeves which look like wings. She paired it with a black skirt featuring pleated details, making it look like a saree.

For the makeup, the actress wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, bindi, contoured cheeks, smokey eye makeup and a shade of pink lipstick. Accessorising her look, the actress wore a pair of dazzling jhumkas and oxidized bangles. She looks gorgeous as she strikes a few stellar poses in her long, lush, curly hair, styled in a bun. The caption of the post reads, “Aakash hai koi Prem Kavi.”

Several social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “Don’t post your story with half knowledge.” Another user commented, “Looking gorgeous in black.” One person also added, “So Pretty.”

This is not the first time, the actress often shares pictures that grabbed the headlines. Not long ago, she posted a picture in a teal green saree with a matching blouse. Opting for a minimal makeup look, the actress gave a few smiling poses for the lens. She left her curly tresses open and set the fashion bar high.

Anupama Parameswaran is best known for films including Premam, Kodi, Premam and Karthikeya 2. The actress was last seen in Tillu Square. Now, she is all set to star in a slew of upcoming films including Lockdown, JSK, Mareechika and Bison: Kaalamaadan.

Directed by Satish Kasetty, Mareechika stars Anupama Parameswaran, Regina Cassandra, and Viraj Ashwin in the leading roles. The film is backed by Rajiv Chilaka. With music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, the cinematography of the film is handled by Arvind Kannabiran.

