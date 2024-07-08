Actress Pavithra Gowda’s Friend Called For Questioning In Renukaswamy Murder Case: Report

The Renukaswamy murder case has garnered a lot of limelight after Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested. His name got involved in the case. The murder case has garnered a lot of limelight from all around the country. The court proceedings have been going on, and it has been reported that Pavithra Gowda’s friend named Samantha has also been ordered by the court to appear for an investigation and statement in court. This is not the first time that Samantha has been ordered by the court to attend the proceedings.

As per reports, both Darshan and Pavithra Gowda have been prime suspects in Renukaswamy’s murder case. As the investigations have been in full swing, Pavithra Gowda’s friend Samantha has reportedly been called by the court to attend the proceedings and answer questions. It has been reported that Pavithra Gowda allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh to a man to handle all the aspects of abduction and murder. Samantha will be interrogated by police officials related to Pavithra’s involvement. It has also been reported that Samantha had monetarily helped one of the accused, who surrendered before the police on June 10. She is not the only one who has been summoned for investigation. Another notice has been given to a person identified as Karthik Purohit, as per reports. He is said to have accompanied the accused during the incident. Samantha and Karthik Purohit have been told to record their statements at the Basaveshwara Nagar police station.

Some recent news has also revealed that actor Darshan has been having a tough time inside the prison. It has been almost a month since his arrest. It has also been found that he has not been able to eat proper food and, as a result, has lost a lot of weight.

Talking about the case, all of this started when Renukaswamy, who was a resident of Chitradurga, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by men working with Kannada actor Darshan after allegedly sending lewd messages to Darshan’s rumoured long-time partner, Pavithra Gowda.