Adipurush Full Movie Leaked on YouTube Less Than a Month of Release and It Already Has 2 Million Views

জুলাই ৯, ২০২৩ ৩:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Adipurush Full Movie Leaked: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon film was leaked on YouTube in less than a month of its release.

Adipurush Full Movie Leaked on YouTube: It has been less than a month since Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit the cinemas. The film, based on the epic Ramayan, opened well but nosedived following bad word of mouth. While the makers are yet to lock a date on their OTT release, the film has been leaked on YouTube. The link surfaced on Saturday and it already has 2.3 million views, at the time of reporting.

The YouTube version of Adipurush is of HD quality. Om Raut and the producers are yet to react to the leak. Note: Shortly after the article was published, the link was made unavailable.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Adipurush’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir apologised to audience for hurting people’s emotions. Manoj took to Twitter and accepted that the film has hurt people’s emotions. He then sought an apology from all with folded hands. “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation,” he wrote.

Adipurush was among the most expensive movies of the year. The film starred Prabhas in the lead, playing the role of Raghav while Kriti Sanon played the role of Janaki. Sunny Singh was seen playing the role of Lakshmana while Devdatta Nage was seen as Bajrang. Saif Ali Khan played the role of Lankesh in the movie.

