Aditya Roy Kapur Once Got So Drunk On Aashiqui 2 Set That Shoot Had To Be Stopped | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Aditya Roy Kapur Once Got So Drunk On Aashiqui 2 Set That Shoot Had To Be Stopped

Last Updated: October 10, 2026, 07:35 IST

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur admitted on Koffee With Karan that he got so drunk on the set of Aashiqui 2 that filming had to be wrapped up for the day.

Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals He Got Drunk While Shooting For Aashiqui 2

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur played an alcoholic in his much-acclaimed drama, ‘Aashiqui 2’. But did you know that he ended up getting so drunk on the set of the romantic entertainer that they had to wrap up the shoot?

As Aditya appeared on the popular chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan,’ with his ‘Aashiqui 2’, co-star, Shraddha Kapoor, host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked him if he really got drunk for a few scenes of the movie.

Answering KJo’s question, Aditya said, “I tried my hand at it. It was the only right thing to do as an actor. I tried it; we packed up one day. Otherwise you are slurring your lines”.

Taking a fun dig at Aditya, Shraddha added, “Fully slurring, but it was fun to watch”.

Talking about ‘Aashiqui 2’, the project shows the turbulent love story between a singer, Rahul Jaykar (Played by Aditya), struggling to maintain his fame, and his protege, aspiring singer Aarohi Keshav Shirke (Played by Shraddha). It revolves around how Rahul’s alcohol addiction and temperament affect the two.

The film is both an adaptation of the original 1937 version and the 1976 remake of ‘A Star is Born’.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt under the banners of T-Series Films and Vishesh Films, the movie is a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film ‘Aashiqui.’

Released on 26 April 2013, ‘Aashiqui 2 ‘ turned out to be a commercial success at the box office despite being headlined by newcomers, and was also one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2013.

The movie was remade in Telugu in 2014 with the title ‘Nee Jathaga Nenundali’.

Since its release in 2013, ‘Aashiqui 2 ‘ has gained cult status among audiences.

Its melodious numbers also continue to rule the hearts of music lovers. It was also a breakthrough for the lead singer of the drama, Arijit Singh.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why did Aditya Roy Kapur get so drunk on the set of Aashiqui 2 that filming had to stop? Aditya Roy Kapur tried drinking alcohol on set to authentically portray his character’s alcoholism, but he ended up getting so intoxicated and slurring his lines that the production had to pack up and wrap up the shoot for the day. What is the plot of the 2013 musical drama film Aashiqui 2? Aashiqui 2 follows the turbulent love story between Rahul Jaykar, a struggling singer losing his fame, and his protege Aarohi Keshav Shirke, focusing heavily on how Rahul’s alcohol addiction and temperament impact their relationship. When was Aashiqui 2 released and how did it perform at the box office? Aashiqui 2 was released on April 26, 2013, and turned out to be a major commercial success at the box office, eventually becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year and gaining cult status. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: October 10, 2026, 07:35 IST