Adnaan Shaikh And Rapper Yung Sammy Confirm Entry In Upcoming Reality Show The 50 | Watch | Television News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 16:08 IST

Popular influencer Adnaan Shaikh and rapper Yung Sammy have officially confirmed joining the highly anticipated reality show ‘The 50’.

Adnaan Shaikh And Rapper Yung Sammy Confirm Entry In Upcoming Reality Show The 50 | Watch

Popular social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming reality show The 50. The announcement was made through a special video along with a series of pictures shared by Adnaan, where he is seen holding the official ticket of the show, marking his entry into yet another major reality television project. Meanwhile, Rapper Yung Sammy also recently announced his participation by posting a powerful video and an eye-catching photo of himself with his show ticket, which quickly generated excitement on social media. For his fans, the news is even more thrilling because this is Yung Sammy’s first appearance on a reality show.

Adnaan Shaikh Joins The 50

Having previously gained significant attention through Bigg Boss OTT 3, Adnaan emerged as a popular face among audiences. His journey on the show helped him build a strong connection with viewers, making his move to The 50 a highly anticipated one. With this new reality show, Adnaan is set to explore a more challenging and competitive format.

Rapper Yung Sammy Confirms Participation In The 50

Rapper Yung Sammy, who was born in Nigeria, is about to enter a completely new arena when he officially joins the upcoming reality show The 50. Hailing from Delhi, India, Yung Sammy has emerged as one of the defining faces behind India’s hip-hop music. From Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi to a host of other Indian languages, this skilled rapper, known for seamlessly infusing his songs with his eclectic mix of cultures, can render them in music that vividly describes his journey and, at the same time, his strong connection with all things Indian. Music like “Intro” has made Yung Sammy a household name because of not only his different sound but also his boldness in his songs.

About The 50

The 50 is a high-stakes reality show that brings together 50 contestants from diverse backgrounds under one roof. The show focuses on physical endurance, mental strength, strategic gameplay, and the ability to adapt under pressure. Contestants will face intense tasks, unexpected twists, and constant competition, where survival depends on both individual performance and smart decision-making.

The format of The 50 is designed to test not just physical strength but also emotional resilience and game strategy, making it different from conventional reality shows. With a large number of contestants competing simultaneously, alliances, and mind games are expected to play a crucial role throughout the season.

The show is set to premiere from 1st February and will stream exclusively on Jio Hotstar. With several well-known personalities and fresh faces coming together, The 50 promises gripping content, high drama, and unpredictable moments.

Other confirmed contestants include Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Divya Agarwal, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Monalisa, Archana Gautam, Chahat Pandey, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Ridhi Dogra, Krishna Shroff, Nikki Tamboli, among others.

First Published: January 24, 2026, 16:08 IST

