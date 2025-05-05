Adnan Sami’s ‘I Knew It’ Moment: When Pakistanis Said They Hated Their Army, Wanted To Leave

Last Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:02 IST

Adnan Sami, now an Indian citizen, met Pakistani boys in Azerbaijan who wants relinquish their Pakistani identities, blaming the Pakistan Army for destroying their country

In 2016, Adnan Sami obtained Indian citizenship.

As India-Pakistan ties remain tense, Playback singer Adnan Sami recalled his conversation with some Pakistan boys recently in Azerbaijan who told them that he left Pakistan in “good time” and they also want to relinquish their Pakistani identities.

The boys told Sami, who once held a Pakistani passport and now is an Indian citizen, that they hated the Pakistan Army as it had destroyed their country. The “Lift Laradey” singer said he knew this a long ago.

Sami, who was granted Indian citizenship in 2016, wrote on X, “Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku, Azerbaijan… They said “Sir, You are very lucky.. You left Pakistan in good time.. We also want to change our citizenship…WE HATE OUR ARMY…They have destroyed our country!!” I replied “ I knew this long ago!”

Sami came to India in 2001 with a Pakistani passport and stayed in the country for 15 years before finally getting Indian citizenship in 2016. After his Pakistani passport expired in 2013, Sami initiated the process to acquire Indian citizenship.

In another tweet, the singer said: “I’m extremely happy in India.” His response came after a Pakistani national, on X, asked, “What will be your next destination if war begins between India and Pakistan?”

Sami, who delivered several hit songs in Bollywood movies, was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India in 2021 for his contribution to the field of art.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Adnan Sami Khan for Art. He is a world renowned and celebrated music composer, concert pianist, singer and actor. pic.twitter.com/8ybkPIqhJR— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack, Sami hit out at Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry for questioning his Indian nationality. The duo engaged in a war of words over the microblogging site X.

Even that you didn’t get right you dumb Ass…My roots are from Peshawar- Not Lahore!! To think that you were Minister of (Mis) Information and have no knowledge about any information!!!! Meri tho hawa nikal gaee- Tu abhi bhi Balloon hai! And you were Minister of Science?… Was… https://t.co/QRuRggBPuO— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 26, 2025

Even though it has been a decade since he acquired Indian citizenship, Sami faced backlash from Pakistani citizens on X after India asked those with Pakistan visas to leave the country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people lost their lives.

