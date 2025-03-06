Aespa’s Reaction To Fan-Made Sign At Paris Show Is Winning Hearts Online

Last Updated: March 06, 2025, 15:31 IST

While Karina, Giselle and Ningning reacted to the fan-made sign, Winter unfortunately missed it.

Aespa is currently on their 2nd world tour. {Photo Credit: Instagram)

K-pop sensation Aespa, consisting of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning, is currently busy taking the world by storm with their second worldwide concert tour, Synk: Parallel Line. Since kicking it off in June last year, the four-membered group has made stops in Japan, Thailand, Australia, China, the US, Canada and Europe, with their latest show being in Paris, France, on Tuesday, March 4. While their electrifying performances have always left their fans in awe, one particular moment from the Paris show has captivated hearts online.

During the concert, the Aespa members were seen reacting to a fan’s sign in the crowd. A fan bought a placard which read: “Lesbians love Aespa” and held it up for each member. And their adorable responses quickly went viral. While Ningning was surprised to see the sign at first, she then broke into an adorable smile and offered a sweet wave. Giselle was also taken aback initially, but she quickly responded with a playful gesture that seemed to show her approval. Upon seeing the sign, Karina let out a brief laugh before she nodded in acknowledgement of the message.

Unfortunately, Winter did not see the sign. But the moment from Aespa’s Paris show still went viral on the internet, with the X post even garnering over 9 lakh views.

One fan said, “Omg, so cute. I love them so much.” Another quipped, “I’m crying. This is so cute.” “Ningning was feeling it,” wrote a different user.

Meanwhile, Aespa also posted a picture from their Paris show on their official Instagram handle. In the photo, the quartet could be seen sitting on the stage with a backdrop of the arena filled with their fans. All four Aespa members were dressed in black tops and relaxed-fit bottoms. In the caption, they wrote, “2024-25 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE – in #PARIS.”

Speaking of their discography, Aespa embarked on their second world tour following the release of their first studio album, Armageddon, on May 27, 2024. Comprising ten tracks, the album also includes pre-release singles Supernova and Armageddon. Just a month after the release, Aespa began their tour on June 29, 2024, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium and is set to conclude on March 16, 2025, at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The tour comprises 43 concerts around Asia, Australia, North America and Europe.