After Dunki With Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to Make a Biopic on Cricket Legend Lala Amarnath?

Rajkumar Hirani will be making his big-screen comeback with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. The filmmaker last directed Sanju in 2018 which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It was a biography of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Now, Hirani is busy directing SRK in Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite the actor. The film is scheduled to release this year in December. Amid this, reports have surfaced that the filmmaker is planning to make a biopic on late Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the film will be produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. “Lala Amarnath’s biopic is not a typical sports biopic. Hirani will tell his story in his usual entertaining way, beautifully highlighting Lala’s career, his spasmodic brilliance, and his enduring influence on Indian cricket. An A-list young star is expected to star in this film. However, the director will finalize someone only after he is done with Dunki’s shooting,” the publication quoted its source as saying.

The publication also quoted the source as saying, “Rajkumar Hirani has been planning a biopic on Lala Amarnath since 2019. In fact, it was one of the two scripts he had offered to SRK, but the superstar chose Dunki, and the biopic was put on hold for the time being. After Dunki’s release, Hirani wants to revive the Lala Amarnath biopic and has asked his writing team to finish the script by the year’s end. It’s a story Hirani has been very passionate about and is committed to starting work on it right after Dunki is out of his system.”

