শুক্রবার , ১০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৭শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

After Dunki With Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to Make a Biopic on Cricket Legend Lala Amarnath?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১০, ২০২৩ ৩:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rajkumar hirani


Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 22:34 IST

Rajkumar Hirani is currently working on Dunki (Photo- IANS)

Rajkumar Hirani is currently working on Dunki (Photo- IANS)

Amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki’s shooting, reports have surfaced that Rajkumar Hirani is planning to make a biopic on late Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.

Rajkumar Hirani will be making his big-screen comeback with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. The filmmaker last directed Sanju in 2018 which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It was a biography of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Now, Hirani is busy directing SRK in Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite the actor. The film is scheduled to release this year in December. Amid this, reports have surfaced that the filmmaker is planning to make a biopic on late Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the film will be produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. “Lala Amarnath’s biopic is not a typical sports biopic. Hirani will tell his story in his usual entertaining way, beautifully highlighting Lala’s career, his spasmodic brilliance, and his enduring influence on Indian cricket. An A-list young star is expected to star in this film. However, the director will finalize someone only after he is done with Dunki’s shooting,” the publication quoted its source as saying.

The publication also quoted the source as saying, “Rajkumar Hirani has been planning a biopic on Lala Amarnath since 2019. In fact, it was one of the two scripts he had offered to SRK, but the superstar chose Dunki, and the biopic was put on hold for the time being. After Dunki’s release, Hirani wants to revive the Lala Amarnath biopic and has asked his writing team to finish the script by the year’s end. It’s a story Hirani has been very passionate about and is committed to starting work on it right after Dunki is out of his system.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Pritilota 10 February 2023
চট্টগ্রামে ‘বীরকন্যা প্রীতিলতা‘ প্রদর্শনী শুরু শুক্রবার
বাংলাদেশ
1675977238 photo
‘A dream come true’: KS Bharat feeling blessed to represent India | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 6 12
Chocolate Day: চকোলেটেই লুকিয়ে আছে চোখ ধাঁধানো রূপের রহস্য, কাজ হবে ম্যাজিকের মতো
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
rajkumar hirani
After Dunki With Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to Make a Biopic on Cricket Legend Lala Amarnath?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm parambir singh 10112021

মুম্বাইয়ের সাবেক পুলিশ প্রধান উধাও

 wm Sri Lanka 1

শ্রীলংকায় সর্বদলীয় সরকার গঠনে একমত

 1675890524 photo

Zimbabwe hold off late West Indies charge to draw first Test | Cricket News

 yeba bg 20220516150008

পাকস্থলীতে সাড়ে চার হাজার ইয়াবা বহনের সময় আটক ১

 ott

prime-netlix-disney-hotstar-voot-sonyliv-cheapest-plan-for-streaming | দেদার সস্তা এই OTT প্ল্যাটফর্ম, মোবাইলে লাগিয়ে ফেলুন আর মাতুন বিনোদনে – News18 Bangla

 1625238536 photo

In-form Liudmila Samsonova powers past Sloane Stephens to reach Wimbledon last 16 | Tennis News

 New Project 13 5

Protein shake : বাজারে প্যাকেটজাত পণ্যের কৃত্রিম স্বাদ নয়, সন্তানকে দিন ঘরে তৈরি প্রোটিন শেক

 wm earthquake in Indonesia 16.

ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় ভূমিকম্পে নিহত ৩

 wm infinix

ইনফিনিক্সের ‘হট ১১এস’ এখন দেশের বাজারে

 1628257547 studio project 15

Home Remedies To Grow Thick And Long Eyelashes