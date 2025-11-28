শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:২৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Clinch The CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year GenZ Icon Award | WATCH

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Clinch The CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year GenZ Icon Award | WATCH


GenZ stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have been all the roar this year with their smashing debut in Saiyaara, and now they have finally got their moment in the spotlight as they bagged the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year GenZ Icon Award. The elated duo arrived in full glam for the big night, Ahaan keeping it super sleek in a sharp black power fit, while Aneet added a delicate, dreamy touch in a stunning lavender number. Watch the video to witness their big moment.

