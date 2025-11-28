Ahaan Panday Gets First Award On Stage; Aneet Padda’s Speech Wins Hearts At CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 28, 2025, 21:58 IST

From Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s special moment to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announcing their daughter’s name, read the top news of the day here.

Ahaan and Aneet won the GenZ Icon awards.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda won big at the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2025. The prestigious ceremony was held on Friday, November 28, and the Saiyaara stars won the GenZ Icon awards. This marked Ahaan and Aneet’s first jury-based win for Saiyaara. This also marked their first time receiving an award at a major award function. Ahaan Panday gave a heartfelt speech, thanking everyone who helped him in his journey.

Aneet Padda’s heartfelt speech quickly became one of the highlights of the night at the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year ceremony. As Aneet stepped onstage to receive her GenZ Icon award, she opened with her signature honesty and vulnerability, immediately striking an emotional chord with the audience. “I am not the best at speeches, but I think I am very good at putting my heart on my sleeve, and I am very good at confessions,” she began.

Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal’s wedding celebrations came to an abrupt halt with speculations of the singer allegedly cheating on the sports star with two choreographers. Though entirely unverified, the claims spread rapidly, triggering online outrage and leading both names to trend across social platforms. Amid the escalating chatter, Gulnaaz broke her silence.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who welcomed their baby girl in July, have finally revealed the little one’s name. They took to their social media to share that they have named her ‘Saraayah Malhotra’, and shared the first glimpse of their daughter. While they chose not to reveal her face, they shared a picture of the newborn baby’s tiny feet.

Two of Hindi cinema’s most loved characters, Veeru and the unforgettable Jailor from Sholay, come together once more in the upcoming film “Ikkis”. Late stars Dharmendra and Asrani, who etched an entire era of humour and heart in the 1975 classic, have shared screen space again in the upcoming film.

First Published: November 28, 2025, 21:58 IST

