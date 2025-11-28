শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Indian tennis player Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha qualifies for 2026 Australian Open men’s doubles after winning Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff | Cricket News রাঙ্গামাটিতে ক্লাব আরজিটির উদ্যোগে ডে-নাইট ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্ট উদ্বোধন ডা. তাহেরের জন্য দোয়া করলেন জামায়াত আমির Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh–Sara Arjun’s Soulful Chemistry Steals The Show In Gehra Hua | WATCH | Bollywood News Ahaan Panday Gets First Award On Stage; Aneet Padda’s Speech Wins Hearts At CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News Retained by CSK for IPL 2026, 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre breaks Rohit Sharma’s record, becomes youngest cricketer ever to … | Cricket News Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Clinch The CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year GenZ Icon Award | WATCH ‘Bowling 150 kph is an art’: Umran Malik hopeful about making Team India return | Cricket News রাঙ্গামাটিতে পিআইবির ৩ দিনব্যাপী ডিজিটাল মিডিয়া বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণের সনদ বিতরণ নির্বাচনে সব দলের সমান সুযোগ চায় ৮ দল
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ahaan Panday Gets First Award On Stage; Aneet Padda’s Speech Wins Hearts At CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Ahaan Panday Gets First Award On Stage; Aneet Padda’s Speech Wins Hearts At CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

From Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s special moment to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announcing their daughter’s name, read the top news of the day here.

font
Ahaan and Aneet won the GenZ Icon awards.

Ahaan and Aneet won the GenZ Icon awards.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda won big at the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2025. The prestigious ceremony was held on Friday, November 28, and the Saiyaara stars won the GenZ Icon awards. This marked Ahaan and Aneet’s first jury-based win for Saiyaara. This also marked their first time receiving an award at a major award function. Ahaan Panday gave a heartfelt speech, thanking everyone who helped him in his journey.

Read More: Ahaan Panday Receives First Ever Award On Stage: ‘Practised In Front Of Mirror 400 Times’ | CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year

Aneet Padda’s heartfelt speech quickly became one of the highlights of the night at the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year ceremony. As Aneet stepped onstage to receive her GenZ Icon award, she opened with her signature honesty and vulnerability, immediately striking an emotional chord with the audience. “I am not the best at speeches, but I think I am very good at putting my heart on my sleeve, and I am very good at confessions,” she began.

Read More: ‘Magic Will Always Find Those Who Seek It’: Aneet Padda’s Speech Steals Spotlight At CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year

Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal’s wedding celebrations came to an abrupt halt with speculations of the singer allegedly cheating on the sports star with two choreographers. Though entirely unverified, the claims spread rapidly, triggering online outrage and leading both names to trend across social platforms. Amid the escalating chatter, Gulnaaz broke her silence.

Read More: Choreographer BREAKS Silence On Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: ‘Stop Dragging Nandika Dwivedi’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who welcomed their baby girl in July, have finally revealed the little one’s name. They took to their social media to share that they have named her ‘Saraayah Malhotra’, and shared the first glimpse of their daughter. While they chose not to reveal her face, they shared a picture of the newborn baby’s tiny feet.

Read More: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Name Their Baby Girl ‘Saraayah’, Drop FIRST Glimpse Of Their ‘Princess’

Two of Hindi cinema’s most loved characters, Veeru and the unforgettable Jailor from Sholay, come together once more in the upcoming film “Ikkis”. Late stars Dharmendra and Asrani, who etched an entire era of humour and heart in the 1975 classic, have shared screen space again in the upcoming film.

Read More: Dharmendra, Asrani To Posthumously Reunite After Sholay In THIS Film Starring Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published:

November 28, 2025, 21:58 IST

News movies bollywood Ahaan Panday Gets First Award On Stage; Aneet Padda’s Speech Wins Hearts At CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
রাঙ্গামাটিতে ক্লাব আরজিটির উদ্যোগে ডে-নাইট ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্ট উদ্বোধন

রাঙ্গামাটিতে ক্লাব আরজিটির উদ্যোগে ডে-নাইট ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্ট উদ্বোধন

ডা. তাহেরের জন্য দোয়া করলেন জামায়াত আমির

ডা. তাহেরের জন্য দোয়া করলেন জামায়াত আমির

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh–Sara Arjun’s Soulful Chemistry Steals The Show In Gehra Hua | WATCH | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh–Sara Arjun’s Soulful Chemistry Steals The Show In Gehra Hua | WATCH | Bollywood News

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Clinch The CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year GenZ Icon Award | WATCH

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Clinch The CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year GenZ Icon Award | WATCH

রাঙ্গামাটিতে পিআইবির ৩ দিনব্যাপী ডিজিটাল মিডিয়া বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণের সনদ বিতরণ

রাঙ্গামাটিতে পিআইবির ৩ দিনব্যাপী ডিজিটাল মিডিয়া বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণের সনদ বিতরণ

নির্বাচনে সব দলের সমান সুযোগ চায় ৮ দল

নির্বাচনে সব দলের সমান সুযোগ চায় ৮ দল

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST