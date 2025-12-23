মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bhavna Ajwani Enters Anupamaa As Prerna, Set To Play A Negative Role | Television News U19 World Cup: England announce 15-memeber squad; Thomas Rew to captain; Farhan Ahmed named vice-captain | Cricket News Ahaan Panday Sports Saiyaara Hoodie On Birthday, Thanks Fans For ‘Love’ | Bollywood News ছাত্রদল–ছাত্র অধিকার সমর্থিত প্যানেলের ইশতেহার ঘোষণা Who Is Pratham Mittal? Shark Tank India’s New Judge Who Wants To Engage With Student Entrepreneurs | Television News পুরোনো স্মার্টফোনই যখন সিসি ক্যামেরা World Cup dream alive and kicking! Ravindra Jadeja confirms Vijay Hazare Trophy participation | Cricket News On This Day in Delhi, 1981: How Geoffrey Boycott overtook Garry Sobers to become Test cricket’s top run-scorer | Cricket News জিয়াউল আহসানকে গ্রেফতার দেখাল ট্রাইব্যুনাল, শুনানি ৪ জানুয়ারি Sidelined In Bollywood, She Was Forced To Leave Film Industry, Now Set For A Mega Comeback
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ahaan Panday Sports Saiyaara Hoodie On Birthday, Thanks Fans For ‘Love’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৯ সময় দেখুন
Ahaan Panday Sports Saiyaara Hoodie On Birthday, Thanks Fans For ‘Love’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ahaan Panday made a smashing debut earlier this year with Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Ahaan Panday celebrates 28th birthday, thanks fans for gifts and love.

Ahaan Panday celebrates 28th birthday, thanks fans for gifts and love.

Ahaan Panday is celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, December 23. On this special day, the actor, who made a smashing debut earlier this year with Saiyaara, took to his social media to showcase the amount of love and presents he received from his fans. Ahaan dropped a picture in which he was seen surrounded by gifts his fans sent him to wish him on his birthday. From handwritten notes to presents and portraits, Ahaan received it all.

What also caught everyone’s attention was Ahaan’s grey-coloured hoodie. “Tu meri Saiyaara,” it read.

In the caption of his post, Ahaan expressed gratitude to his fans for all the love and wrote, Thank you for all the wishes, (And thank you to all the people who made this year what it was) All love here always.” Check it out here:

Earlier today, Aneet Padda also wished her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan and wrote, “I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless. I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask “ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?” every video call.”

She further added, “I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp. I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true. Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you.”

Ahaan Panday made a smashing debut earlier this year with Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, the film introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in this sweeping tale of everlasting love and catapulted them to become India’s latest Gen Z heartthrobs.

First Published:

December 23, 2025, 17:17 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Bhavna Ajwani Enters Anupamaa As Prerna, Set To Play A Negative Role | Television News

Bhavna Ajwani Enters Anupamaa As Prerna, Set To Play A Negative Role | Television News

Who Is Pratham Mittal? Shark Tank India’s New Judge Who Wants To Engage With Student Entrepreneurs | Television News

Who Is Pratham Mittal? Shark Tank India’s New Judge Who Wants To Engage With Student Entrepreneurs | Television News

পুরোনো স্মার্টফোনই যখন সিসি ক্যামেরা

পুরোনো স্মার্টফোনই যখন সিসি ক্যামেরা

জিয়াউল আহসানকে গ্রেফতার দেখাল ট্রাইব্যুনাল, শুনানি ৪ জানুয়ারি

জিয়াউল আহসানকে গ্রেফতার দেখাল ট্রাইব্যুনাল, শুনানি ৪ জানুয়ারি

Sidelined In Bollywood, She Was Forced To Leave Film Industry, Now Set For A Mega Comeback

Sidelined In Bollywood, She Was Forced To Leave Film Industry, Now Set For A Mega Comeback

দিল্লিতে বাংলাদেশ হাইকমিশনের সামনে বিশ্ব হিন্দু পরিষদের বিক্ষোভ

দিল্লিতে বাংলাদেশ হাইকমিশনের সামনে বিশ্ব হিন্দু পরিষদের বিক্ষোভ

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST