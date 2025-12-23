Ahaan Panday Sports Saiyaara Hoodie On Birthday, Thanks Fans For ‘Love’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 17:17 IST

Ahaan Panday is celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, December 23. On this special day, the actor, who made a smashing debut earlier this year with Saiyaara, took to his social media to showcase the amount of love and presents he received from his fans. Ahaan dropped a picture in which he was seen surrounded by gifts his fans sent him to wish him on his birthday. From handwritten notes to presents and portraits, Ahaan received it all.

What also caught everyone’s attention was Ahaan’s grey-coloured hoodie. “Tu meri Saiyaara,” it read.

In the caption of his post, Ahaan expressed gratitude to his fans for all the love and wrote, Thank you for all the wishes, (And thank you to all the people who made this year what it was) All love here always.” Check it out here:

Earlier today, Aneet Padda also wished her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan and wrote, “I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless. I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask “ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?” every video call.”

She further added, “I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp. I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true. Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you.”

Ahaan Panday made a smashing debut earlier this year with Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, the film introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in this sweeping tale of everlasting love and catapulted them to become India’s latest Gen Z heartthrobs.

