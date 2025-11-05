Ahead Of Laughter Chef 3 Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi Expresses Gratitude To Fans: ‘Indispensable Part of Artist’s Journey’ | Television News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 19:01 IST

Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is making a grand comeback as the judge of Laughter Chef 3.

Laughter Chef, the popular cooking comedy reality show, has already cemented its place in the hearts of audiences with its unique format and star-studded lineup over two successful seasons. Fans are super excited as the show gears up to return with a brand-new season. It promises a fresh dose of food, fun, and laughter.

Adding to the excitement, celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is making a comeback as the judge of the comedy show. Known for his exceptional culinary skills, infectious energy, and his signature “Namak Shamak” jingle, Harpal Singh Sokhi brings not just flavour to the kitchen but also vibrant energy to the show. As the show prepares for its much-awaited third season, the celebrity chef expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans, whose immense love and support continue to fuel his journey. He also opened up about his popularity, the admiration he receives, and the deep bond he shares with those who have supported him every step of the way.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi Express Gratitude Towards Fans

In an interview with Times Of India, he opened up about the importance of fans’ support in his life. He shared, “They are an indispensable part of an artist’s journey. When you get the recognition and appreciation of your work, then you work really hard. Those people who become your life-long friends, and you start working harder not only to please yourself but also your fans. Therefore, a lot of love and support is necessary for all of us to live, work hard, and show off our work to the people whom we want to impress.”

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi Believes Real Success Comes From Self-Satisfaction

While fans play a major role in one’s journey, the chef believes that real success doesn’t depend on public recognition, it can only be found through self-satisfaction.

He said, “It is a mutually felt bond with fans, and I have personally seen on many occasions that fans not only become your life but also guide you when you are going wrong. I always look for the most support from the fans as I have always had it.”

He added, “We all definitely look for admiration and get energized when people appreciate the work. So in that matter, I would also say that it is just not being an actor or a public figure. For example, a great teacher, when respected and admired by his students, feels motivated and happy to do more because he is bringing change in the lives of people.

Harpal Singh Sokhi Recalls How Turban Tadka Made Him Popular

In the same interview he recalled how Turban Tadka made him a household name. He shared, “When I did Turban Tadka, I bought into the act of making cooking simple. I was entering into the kitchens and being omnipresent through my jingle, bringing happiness to homes. I think I was admired because of the simplicity I could bring in cooking and enter the kitchens and hearts of people through the work I love most — cooking.”

However, he also explained how fame brings challenges, saying, “It’s important to strike a balance with admiration because sometimes people do get overbold and enter or infringe on one’s private life. That should be avoided and dealt with very smartly by us rather than the fans, because the fans would always want more of us. We should be very careful not to hurt the sentiments of people who love us and should carefully handle such situations.”

When asked how he maintains this delicate balance, the chef shared, “There is a personal connection between fans and us. I try to reply to most of them. I do not ignore them. I keep getting replies from my fans saying, ‘Harpal ji, you’ve been very kind in replying to us. Mostly, stars do not reply, but you are one person who steps out to click pictures and talk to us. You make us feel like you are part of our family. I’ve been grounded in my life, and I am only happy that God has given me this opportunity to spread happiness through my work.”

Harpal Singh Sokhi On The Return Of Laughter Chef 3

While speaking about the return of the Laughter Chef 3 he shared, “I’m really happy that this is the moment we have been waiting for. We’ve been working hard, and it is because of the fans that we are what we are. Once again, I do mention this — we respect and love all the fans.”

Laughter Chef Season 3 will premiere on November 22, 2025. The show will air on Colors TV every weekend at 9 PM and will be available for streaming on JioHotstar at 9:30 PM.

