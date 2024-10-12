শনিবার , ১২ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২৭শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aishwarya Rai Posts Birthday Tribute for Amitabh, Ends Feud Rumours With Bachchans: ‘God Bless…’

Aishwarya Rai Posts Birthday Tribute for Amitabh, Ends Feud Rumours With Bachchans: ‘God Bless…’


Aishwarya Rai shares heartwarming birthday post for Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai shares a heartwarming birthday post for Amitabh Bachchan amid rumours of a family rift, featuring a sweet moment between him and Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a warm birthday post for her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, quelling rumours of an ongoing rift with the Bachchan family. The actress posted a throwback picture featuring Amitabh with her daughter Aaradhya, capturing a touching moment between the two. In the photo, Amitabh, dressed in a white hoodie, is seen smiling while holding Aaradhya, who looks adorable in a floral dress and headband, clutching a flower and snuggling up to her grandfather.

Aishwarya captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Pa-DadajiGod Bless always,” adding her love and respect for the legendary actor. This post comes at a time when rumours were circulating about tensions in the Bachchan family, particularly after Aishwarya was not spotted with the family during recent public appearances. Notably, during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in July 2023, Aishwarya arrived separately with Aaradhya, while Abhishek, Amitabh, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan made a joint appearance, fuelling gossip about a family feud.

Fans were thrilled to see Aishwarya’s post, with many expressing their excitement in the comments. One fan wrote, “Finally after so long, you post something,” while another added, “And many said they are divorced now, it’s a silence for them.”

Speculation about Aishwarya and Abhishek’s relationship has been a hot topic lately, especially after Abhishek liked a social media post discussing “Silver Splitters,” a term used for couples who seek divorce later in life. This seemingly innocuous action led to a wave of rumours about a possible split between the couple. Moreover, Aishwarya attended IIFA 2024 with Aaradhya, but Abhishek was notably absent, adding more fuel to the speculation.

Despite the online chatter and increasing buzz, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has publicly commented on the status of their marriage. Aishwarya’s latest post, however, seems to reaffirm her bond with the Bachchan family, particularly with Amitabh, and has given fans a much-needed sense of relief.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



