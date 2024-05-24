শুক্রবার , ২৪ মে ২০২৪ | ১০ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aishwarya Rai Rings in Her Mom’s Birthday With Aaradhya; Abhishek Bachchan Skips Celebration | Pics

মে ২৪, ২০২৪ ৮:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
aishwarya rai bachchan celebrates mothers birthday 2024 05 c80fc2b542711e5871248875df4e10de


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares photos from her mother's birthday celebration.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares photos from her mother's birthday celebration.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has penned a heartwarming post for her mother on her birthday. The actress returned to Mumbai from Cannes recently.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a series of photos from her mother’s birthday celebration. The actress, who returned to Mumbai from Cannes film festival recently, took to her Instagram account to give an inside glimpse into her mommy’s special day. In the photos, Aishwarya holds her mom close as they pose along with the actress’ daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

However, Aishwarya’s actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan was missing from the celebration. Sharing the photos, Aishwarya wrote, “Love you Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa.” The actress looked stunning in an all-black outfit. As for the glam, she sported wing eyeliner and a bold red lip colour. She was also seen wearing an arm sling on her right hand.

Aishwarya made two red carpet appearances at the 2024 Cannes film festival. For the first look, she donned an elaborative black and gold strapless gown. The actress received the loudest cheers when she walked the Cannes red carpet in the bold outfit.

For her second look, Aishwarya opted for a very dramatic blue and silver gown by designer Falguni Shane Peacock. However, the internet wasn’t very impressed by Aishwarya’s day 2 outfit for the star-studded gala. As soon as photos of Aishwarya surfaced on social media, netizens began criticising the actress’ stylist for doing “a poor job”. One user wrote, “Just because you’re wearing Falguni Shane Peacock doesn’t mean you show up as a Peacock.” Another one said, “Looks like she took the 90s birthday props from the hotel.” “That is an actual peacock,” a third user said. “Dear Aish, please fire your stylist or whoever helped you with dress like this,” a fourth user commented.

Aishwarya made her debut at the Cannes film festival in 2002, wearing a saree by designer Neeta Lulla. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II, made a sensational appearance on the Cannes red carpet wearing a silver hooded cape gown last year.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.



Source link

